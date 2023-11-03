PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2023: Predictions, Rumors, Leaks, Release Date And More – Forbes

PlayStation Plus

Update: Sony surprise-revealed the PS Plus lineup for March ahead of schedule:

It’s almost next month, which means it’s time to make some predictions about Sony’s lineup of free PlayStation Plus games for March. This is when we scour the internet for leaks, rumors and any information we can get our hands on about what games we might be able to download with our PS Plus subscriptions.

I’m definitely looking forward to next month’s lineup as Sony has been on something of a role in 2023, not just with PS Plus Essential, but with all three tiers including PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Just this week, Sony added 14 new games to PS Plus Extra and three new games to PS Plus Premium. Some of these are top-notch games, too, like Resident Evil 7, The Quarry and Horizon Forbidden West. Not too shabby!

For PS Plus Extra the new additions are:

For PS Premium:

Meanwhile, in February Sony gave PS Plus Essential subscribers four games: OlliOlli World, Evil Dead: The Game, Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Mafia: Definitive Edition.

In January, Sony gave PS Plus Essential subscribers Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2.

Of course, Sony also recently announced the end-date for the PlayStation Plus Collection, so be sure to claim all those titles before it’s too late. It can’t all be good news!

Each month, Sony announces the following month’s PS Plus Essential lineup usually on the last Wednesday of the month. But that’s not always the case. The actual rule is this: Sony reveals the PS Plus lineup the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of the month. Since the first Tuesday of March is the 7th, that means we’ll get an official PS Plus announcement on Wednesday, March 1st—one week from today.

As of this moment, there are no leaks to go by, not even bad ones, but I suspect we’ll get some before next Wednesday. I’ll update this post if we do.

Right now, the same goes for rumors. Nothing credible and not many clues to go on. The only game I can find even launching on the 7th of March on PS5 is Romancelvania, a side-scroller / dating sim vampire game. That’s a possibility for PS Plus but I wouldn’t bet on it (though I can’t find a PlayStation pre-order option so who knows?)

It’s also very possible that Sony will hand out a PSVR 2 freebie or two in March since the new virtual reality headset just released today!

Beyond this, we can make some predictions and games for the wish list. My list is:

Last March we got Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer portion of that amazing game. Maybe this coming month we’ll get the whole thing . . .

In December, one of my predictions was Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order which ended up being correct—which is, I admit, quite rare. In any case, maybe one of these will be correct also. What are your predictions? Let me know on Twitter or Facebook.

The biggest video game of February—and of 2023 so far—was definitely Hogwarts Legacy. I’m really enjoying the game still but I have to admit, I wish it was a bit more like Persona 5!

As always, I’d love it if you’d follow me here on this blog and subscribe to my YouTube channel and my Substack so you can stay up-to-date on all my TV, movie and video game reviews and coverage. Thanks!

source