Apple AirPods Pro 2 have only been out for a week, but Amazon is … – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Carolin Lehmann, Fox Van Allen
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’re looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple on Amazon first. The online retail giant has tons of deals on Apple products — even the just-released Apple AirPods Pro 2.
And that’s not all — we found a retailer that’s discounting the just-released Apple iPhone 14, too.
Top product in this article:
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $240 (reduced from $249)
Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 boast Apple’s best noise cancellation and even better battery life than before. There are new touch controls, plus the earbuds feature a redesigned case.
The new earbuds retail for $249 at Apple, but we found them cheaper on Amazon, where they’re just $240. We found them priced at $240 at Walmart too. That’s not much of a discount, but remember: The Apple AirPods Pro 2 just came out about a week ago.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $240 (reduced from $249)
Want to save even more money? Right now, you can save big on the older generation of the Apple AirPods Pro. These AirPods feature active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a compact, well-fitting design.
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)
Looking to save money on Apple’s newest smartphone, the iPhone 14? Again, you won’t save a ton of money, but the Apple iPhone 14 is $20 off at Walmart right now. You can get a phone that runs on the Verizon or AT&T network.
Apple’s new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It is getting a camera upgrade, improved retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies.
The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. Apple iPhone 14 Plus models will not be available until Oct. 7, but they are available for preorder at Walmart now for $879.
(You can read our Essentials Fall 100 article on the Apple iPhone 14 here.)
Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
There’s all sorts of top-rated Apple tech available at Amazon right now. Here are some items — and big Apple discounts — that we think are worth checking out.
The Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it’s also optimized for diving and water sports.
What else is new with the Apple Watch Ultra? The new wearable is the only Apple Watch to feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout. The Apple Watch Ultra features a large 49mm display screen.
Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular (49mm), $799
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors. The GPS model starts at $399, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.
Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $399
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429
Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499
Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent’s iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It’s a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.
The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.
The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It’s available for purchase on Amazon now.
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329
An Apple AirTag will help you keep track of important items, including your luggage. Stick one inside your suitcase, within a pocket or encased in a key chain. Then, use your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device to discover a location.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)
You’ll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are on sale at Amazon.
Apple AirTag, $29
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $429 (regularly $549)
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($70) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $280 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $349 (reduced from $398)
Right now you can save on the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7, some colors of which are on sale.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (red), $329 and up (regularly $429)
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Normally listed at $99 at Apple, it’s currently 15% off on Amazon.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $84 (regularly $99)
Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She’s always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.
First published on September 27, 2022 / 5:23 PM EDT
Samsung is offering massive pre-Black Friday discounts on refrigerators, ranges, laundry appliances and more.
Shop the best expert-recommended 3D printers in 2023.
The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers face off tonight during TNF. Here’s how to watch and stream the game.
Shop more deals.
We tried Home Chef’s meal kit offerings, including ready-made and pre-portioned dinners, for an honest review.
Shop the Beis Black Friday sale to score rare savings on popular Beis travel items.
Shop the best early Black Friday deals at Wayfair now.
Oprah has released her annual Favorite Things list. Here are the best Oprah-approved products to gift in 2023.
The best wireless printers let you print documents, photos and other content using your phone and computer.
In the high-stakes arena of the National Football League, Cathy Lanier, former D.C. police chief, is leading the charge off the field as the head of security.
Eric Trump is expected to be called back to the stand Friday, one day after a lawyer for the attorney general’s office called his testimony “extremely favorable” to its case.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A video shared by the Navy showed the exercises, including the moment the rocket was remotely launched.
Labor Department reports fewer than expected employment gains last month with jobless rate rising to 3.9%.
Labor Department reports fewer than expected employment gains last month with jobless rate rising to 3.9%.
The number of people seeking help on the platform to pay student loans has exploded over the last year, the crowdfunding site says.
They say they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which Joseph Emerson was accused of trying to shut down the Alaska Airlines plane’s engines.
The former billionaire cryptocurrency mogul faces a potential prison term of more than a century following his conviction.
Defense attorney in Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial tells jury that “business decisions made in good faith are not grounds to convict.”
Eric Trump is expected to be called back to the stand Friday, one day after a lawyer for the attorney general’s office called his testimony “extremely favorable” to its case.
Former President Donald Trump appealed the narrow gag order re-imposed by District Judge Tanya Chutkan last week.
“When they jeopardize the reelection of Joe Biden as president of the United States, I can no longer remain silent on them,” Pelosi said of the centrist group No Labels.
Agents were seen Thursday carrying evidence boxes from the home the mayor’s chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.
Separate lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota seek to remove former President Donald Trump from the primary and general election ballot.
Gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends Sunday might sound like a win, but experts say “falling back” can disrupt our health. Here’s some expert advice to help you cope.
Among middle schoolers, increases were seen in the use of tobacco products.
In our award-winning Note to Self series, former “Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his nearly fatal battle with drug addiction and his inspiring road to recovery that’s helped save the lives of countless others.
The American Cancer Society on Wednesday updated its age guidelines for lung cancer screenings, recommending yearly cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 who smoke or formerly smoked.
Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.
A video shared by the Navy showed the exercises, including the moment the rocket was remotely launched.
A recent report from the National Science Foundation found 59% of women said they’d experienced harassment or assault while in Antarctica.
Storm Ciarán pushed into the country overnight, trapping residents in their homes, inundating hospitals and pushing cars down flooded roads.
The top U.S. diplomat is expected to press Israeli officials to allow more humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza.
Palestinian-American mother Laila Bseisso has three children. Her oldest has American citizenship, but her two other kids were born in Gaza.
The Fab Four on Thursday released the much-awaited song “Now and Then,” completing an unfinished demo that was started by John Lennon in 1978. The surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, utilized artificial intelligence to parse out Lennon’s vocals.
Emily Hampshire, best known for playing “Stevie” on “Schitts Creek,” said she regretted her costume choice, saying it made light of the issue of domestic abuse.
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.
Stephen Colbert announced that Taylor Tomlinson will be the host of new late-night show “After Midnight.”
“Now and Then” combines old recordings by John Lennon and George Harrison with new sounds from the surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
DoorDash orders that don’t include tip tend to result in slower delivery, according to the app. Here’s why.
President Biden signed a landmark executive order Monday intended to create safeguards for artificial intelligence. It requires AI developers to share their safety test results with the U.S. government and calls for national standards and tests to ensure AI tools are safe before the public can use them. CBS News’ Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Google’s CEO testified in court Monday, defending the company against Justice Department claims that it is a monopoly. New York Times technology reporter Nico Grant joins CBS News to unpack the case.
President Biden on Monday signed an executive order creating new standards for safety and privacy protections over artificial intelligence. Technology researcher Dewey Murdick joins CBS News to break down what the order means for Americans.
Nearly 400,000 customers will get a refund after the FTC accused Vonage of making it hard to cancel subscriptions and hitting them with junk fees.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A new study says the collision with a proto-planet called Theia 4.5 billion years ago left remnants deep inside Earth — and also created the moon.
NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope studied the nebula for about 17 days, the agency said, marking the longest time it has focused on one object.
A millionaire enamored with bats, and concerned about threats to their natural habitat, built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling Texas ranch. After years of waiting, the bats showed up.
Texas millionaire David Bamberger was so enamored with the bats he saw at the renowned Bracken Cave Preserve outside San Antonio, and was so concerned about threats to the flying mammals’ natural habitat, that in the late 1990s he built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling ranch near Johnson City. For a long time, no bats showed up. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on what happened once they did.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett has more.
They say they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which Joseph Emerson was accused of trying to shut down the Alaska Airlines plane’s engines.
The former billionaire cryptocurrency mogul faces a potential prison term of more than a century following his conviction.
A jury Thursday night found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman and national correspondent Errol Barnett have more.
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.
The six-member crew included three paying customers: a planetary scientist, a popular STEM educator and an investment manager.
The Lucy spacecraft’s primary mission is to explore a series of asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.
The fourth all-female spacewalk accomplished one major objective, but the crew ran out of time to retrieve a failed electronics box.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.
Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case
A jury Thursday night found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman and national correspondent Errol Barnett have more.
Admiral Lisa Franchetti is the new chief of naval operations, the first woman ever to be one of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Her appointment was held up, along with hundreds of others, by Sen. Tommy Tuberville. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.
The House on Thursday passed a Republican-backed bill that would provide billions of dollars in aid to Israel but left out funding for Ukraine and other national security priorities, teeing up a showdown with the Senate and White House over an emergency spending package. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett has more.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Friday and is expected to press Israeli leaders for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has more.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 have only been out for a week, but Amazon is … – CBS News
Watch CBS News