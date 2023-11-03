‘New Girl’ Leaving Netflix, All Episodes to Stream on Hulu and Peacock – Variety

By Todd Spangler

After nearly 10 years on Netflix, comedy “New Girl” will be leaving the streaming service to get a new dual home on Hulu and Peacock.

“New Girl” will be available on Hulu and Peacock beginning April 17, 2023. Under a shared agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal, Peacock and Hulu will share streaming rights to all seven season of the show, comprising 146 episodes in total.

“New Girl,” starring Zooey Deschanel, first began streaming on Netflix in the U.S. in the summer of 2013. The show’s ensemble cast includes Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone. “New Girl” originally aired on Fox from 2011-2018.

The L.A.-set comedy centers on five millennial friends who end up “forming a charmingly dysfunctional — or strangely functional — family,” per the show’s description.

In the setup for “New Girl,” Jess Day (Deschanel) needs a new place to live after a bad breakup. An online search leads her to a great loft — where she becomes roommates with three single guys she’s never met before. Nick (Johnson), law school dropout turned bartender, is the most grounded and the most jaded. Schmidt (Greenfield) is a fussy and aggressive young professional who’s proud of his own abs. Winston (Morris) is an intensely competitive former athlete who doesn’t know what to do next. Rounding out the group is Jess’s childhood best friend, Cece (Simone), a model with a killer deadpan.

“New Girl” featured notable guest stars over its seven seasons, including Prince, Taylor Swift, Megan Fox, Damon Wayans Jr., Justin Long, Josh Gad, Michaela Watkins, Dermot Mulroney, Lizzy Caplan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Linda Cardellini, Adam Brody, Brenda Song and Carla Gugino.

The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether, who executive produced along with Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Peter Chernin and Katherine Pope. “New Girl” was produced by Chernin Entertainment in association with 20th Television. The series is distributed by Disney Entertainment.

During its initial broadcast run, “New Girl” received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and Deschanel won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for actress in a comedy series.

