AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings July 26 – Yahoo Finance

DALLAS, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ — We will release our second-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, July 26. Earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T will release its second-quarter 2023 results on July 26

AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results

AT&T* (NYSE: T) will release its second-quarter 2023 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available at AT&T Investor Relations, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-to-release-second-quarter-2023-earnings-july-26-301860989.html

SOURCE AT&T

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/23/c7085.html

Social Security benefits are included in your adjusted gross income (AGI) if your total income, which consists in half of your Social Security benefits and other sources of income, exceeds a certain threshold. This can affect the taxation of those benefits and your eligibility for various tax credits and deductions, which in turn can impact […] The post Is Social Security Included in Your AGI? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

(Bloomberg) — The timeline for United States Steel Corp.’s strategic review to sell all or part of itself has stretched on for more than two months, but a decision may be on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Fraud in Stunning FTX CrashAmazon’s Jeff Bezos Announces Move to Miami From SeattleHedge Fund Executive’s Sudden Death Exposes a Firm Deep in TroubleIntuit Is Closing Personal-Finance App Mint, Shifts Users to Credit KarmaHarvard, Yale Warned by Top Law Firm

I have a million dollars and I want to put it to work for me. Where can I put it to make the most amount of passive income from it? Also, how can I minimize taxes on that to be able to keep more of that money? – Andrea While today's high-interest rate environment has […] The post Ask an Advisor: I Have $1 Million and Want It to Work for Me. How Do I Maximize Passive Income and Minimize Taxes? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The Q3 earnings have gotten off to a good start, with approximately three-quarters of reporting companies beating their forecasts. This development follows the Q3 GDP report, which indicated an annualized economic expansion of 4.9% for the period. One class of stocks likely to sees gains on this strength is the REIT segment, the real estate investment trust. As consumers start feeling the benefits of economic growth, particularly if interest rates are brought down next year, demand for real esta

(Bloomberg) — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen disputed billionaire investor Stan Druckenmiller’s assertion that her department had made “the biggest blunder in history” by not taking advantage of near-zero interest rates to sell more longer-term bonds.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Jeff Bezos Announces Move to Miami From SeattleSam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Fraud in Stunning FTX CrashHedge Fund Executive’s Sudden Death Exposes a Firm Deep in TroubleHarvard, Yale Warned by Top Law Firms Ab

Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Gundlach predicted a recession was likely to hit the U.S. within a matter of months.

A confusing tax requirement has grown even more so this year, as a new age for required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from retirement accounts takes effect. Many older adults don’t know they must begin withdrawing money from their retirement accounts in their early 70s and paying income taxes on that money. It’s the government’s way of finally getting a piece of retirement savings that have grown tax-deferred for decades.

The guilty verdict reached by a jury Thursday concludes a dramatic fall for a 31-year-old entrepreneur who presided over the largest crypto collapse in history.

The last few months have been tough for investors, as stocks have mostly been falling since mid-summer. To wit, the S&P 500, which peaked at the end of July, is down close to 8% from that high. The headwinds behind these losses are well-known: stubborn inflation, the Fed’s persistence in sticking to a high-interest-rate, tight-money policy in response, a worsening geopolitical situation and related rising oil prices, increasing bond yields, and the uncertainty of an upcoming election; it would b

Tesla stock soared on the potential for the company to be worth $4 trillion—a huge valuation it could only achieve years from now. Tesla stock closed up almost $13 a share, or 6.3%, at $218.51 Thursday, while the and rose 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One factor behind the gain is investor Ron Baron’s view of the electric-vehicle stock, expressed Wednesday and endorsed by CEO Elon Musk on Thursday.

Teamsters union leadership may be willing to accept lost rank-and-file jobs in return for increases in new positions, a labor expert says. The post UPS, Teamsters and the matter of unintended consequences appeared first on FreightWaves.

Icahn Enterprises halved its dividend last quarter but says Friday it will keep the current $1 payout steady.

Warren Buffett, the renowned investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has earned a reputation for his thrifty lifestyle and practical approach to finances. Yet, during the holiday season, Buffett reveals a different side of himself, one marked by generosity and a unique approach to gift-giving. From practical items such as dresses and chocolates to envelopes filled with cash, Buffett’s gifts are a reflection of his values of practicality, gratitude and a hint of humor. A hallmark of Buffett’s hol

Google has ended its agreement with real estate developer Landlease for its San Francisco Bay Project, effectively scrapping its plans to build a campus with thousands of homes for employees and locals.

The headline numbers for Carvana (CVNA) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

The Dow Jones surged as Treasury yields plunged. A Warren Buffett stock is offering an 'attractive entry point.' Apple sales fell again.

(Bloomberg) — Nio Inc. said it is cutting jobs and and may spin off non-core businesses to reduce costs and improve efficiency, as the Chinese electric-vehicle maker falls way short of its sales targets and continues to post losses.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Jeff Bezos Announces Move to Miami From SeattleSam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Fraud in Stunning FTX CrashHedge Fund Executive’s Sudden Death Exposes a Firm Deep in TroubleHarvard, Yale Warned by Top Law Firms About AntisemitismIntuit

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio will reduce positions and cut or defer some investment, moves aimed at boosting its viability as it contends with widening losses and rising competition.

The headline numbers for Hercules Capital (HTGC) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

source