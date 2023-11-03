Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad are here – Apple

Text of this article

May 23, 2023

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad are here

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad are now available on the App Store, putting the power of Apple’s pro video editing and music creation software in the palms of creators’ hands. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad are completely reimagined for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, delivering the ultimate mobile studio for today’s creatives.

Final Cut Pro for iPad

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces powerful tools to record, edit, finish, and share video content all from one portable device. The all-new jog wheel delivers a new way to interact with content, like navigating the Magnetic Timeline, moving clips, and more. Live Drawing leverages Apple Pencil so users can draw and write on top of video content, and on iPad Pro with M2, Apple Pencil hover can be used to easily skim and preview footage. High-quality video can also be shot right on iPad using pro camera mode, and in ProRes on iPad Pro with M2. Final Cut Pro for iPad also supports multicam video editing and Fast Cut features using machine learning, and includes a vast library of graphics, effects, and audio to further enhance storytelling. For full details, visit apple.com/final-cut-pro-for-ipad.

Logic Pro for iPad

Logic Pro for iPad delivers sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing. With Multi-Touch, musicians can play software instruments, interact naturally with controls, and easily navigate projects. Plug-in Tiles put essential controls at the user’s fingertips, and built-in mics on iPad enable voice or instrument recordings. Apple Pencil enables precision edits and detailed track automation to be drawn in effortlessly. An all-new sound browser uses dynamic filtering to help users easily discover the perfect instrument or audio patches, plug‑in presets, samples, and loops, while over 100 professional instrument and effects plug-ins give producers even more power to create and shape sounds. Additionally, with Audio Unit Extensions compatible third‑party plug-ins can be added to projects. The all-new Beat Breaker, a time and pitch-morphing plug-in, lets creators reshape and shuffle sounds with a swipe or pinch, and Sample Alchemy, a new sample manipulation instrument, transforms any audio sample with the tap of a finger. A full-featured mixer provides everything needed to create a professional mix entirely on iPad. For full details, visit apple.com/logic-pro-for-ipad.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad are now available on the App Store for $4.99 (U.S.) per month or $49 (U.S.) per year with a one-month free trial.

