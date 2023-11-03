Amazon just announced a ton of new devices, including new Echo … – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon just unveiled the latest updates to its Amazon Echo speaker and Ring smart camera lines during a special press-only event. Here’s what you need to know about the new devices and how to get your hands on them.
Top products in this article
New Kindle with a stylus for note-taking: Kindle Scribe, $339
New QLED with Fire TV built in: 65″ Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $800
Meet Amazon’s new bedside sleep tracker: Amazon Halo Rise, $140
Amazon is releasing a batch of new and upgraded tech, just in time for the holiday season. The Amazon Echo product line is getting tons of updates, including a new studio speaker and updated auto device. Amazon also unveiled a new sleep tracker and a new addition to its e-reader offerings.
These new devices are available for pre-order starting today, so keep reading to find out how to snag one for yourself or someone on your holiday list.
Amazon has announced updates to several of its Amazon Echo devices as well as some new additions. Take a look at what’s new.
Amazon unveiled updated versions of the Echo Dot and the Echo Dot with Clock. Amazon says that these new smart speakers will deliver double the bass of the previous generation. The latest generation of Echo Dots also has a new temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.
These new Echo Dot products will come with Amazon Eero, the company’s mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home.
The new Echo Dots are available for pre-order now. Delivery will begin on Oct. 20.
Amazon Echo Dot, $50
You can get the Echo Dot with Clock for $10 more.
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $60
Amazon has also introduced kid-friendly owl and dragon designs. You can pre-order the Amazon Echo Kids now. The device comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to child-appropriate games, books and videos.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids, $60
The second generation Amazon Echo Auto, now with an adhesive mount, adds hands-free controls for navigation, playing music and listening to podcasts to your car. The new Amazon Echo Auto also comes with Alexa’s AI image processing feature, so you can give your Echo Auto commands based on on-screen images.
Amazon Echo Auto, $55
Amazon is giving its premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, a major update. The speaker now supports spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extensions. The upgraded studio speaker will provide an improved sound quality.
Amazon Echo Studio, $200
Amazon announced a new Pro remote for use with Amazon Fire TVs, plus an updated streaming box and a high-end QLED TV that won’t break the bank.
This upgraded, backlit voice remote is perfect for people that constantly lose their remotes under the couch cushion. If you can’t find the remote, you can ask Alexa to help locate it and the Voice Remote Pro will play a noise.
The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Amazon Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire smart TVs, and smart TVs with Amazon Fire built in. It’s not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd generation), Fire TV Stick (1st generation), Element Fire TV edition, Insignia TVs or Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series.
The remote is available for preorder now and will begin shipping Nov. 16.
Alexa Voice Remote Pro, $35
The third generation Amazon Fire TV Cube is reportedly 20% faster than the prior generation. The Fire TV Cube supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.
The Amazon Fire TV Cube includes a new HDMI input port, so you can plug your cable box directly into the Fire TV Cube. The Cube also has Wi-Fi 6E support. It includes a resolution upscaling feature that helps provide a clearer picture.
The device is available for pre-order now. It will start shipping on Oct. 25.
Amazon Fire TV Cube, $140
Amazon also announced a new TV, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. The TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in.
Like the super trendy Samsung “The Frame” TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use. The Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV is available for pre-order now, and will begin shipping on Oct. 27.
65″ Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $800
75″ Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $1,100
Many popular sleep trackers operate as wearables, but Amazon’s new Halo Rise device is meant to sit by your bedside. The device uses sensors to track your breathing patterns in order to collect sleep data. If you sleep with a partner, don’t worry. It can differentiate between you and your partner’s breathing and movements.
The device also works as a sunrise alarm clock. The alarm clock slowly brightens to wake you up instead of using harsh sounds. However, it also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can ask Alexa to play your favorite song in the morning to wake you up too.
Amazon Halo Rise, $140
This new Kindle features a larger 10.2-inch screen and a stylus for note-taking or drawing. This makes it a superior option for students, business professionals and artists who want a portable e-reader with an option for taking notes on the go.
Kindle Scribe, $339
Amazon unveiled some new smart cameras from its Blink and Ring product lines. Here’s what you need to know.
The new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is an outdoor camera with a powerful spotlight and 3D motion detection. The camera has multiple power options, including battery, wired and solar.
All models are available for pre-order now and will begin delivery on Oct. 26.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (battery), $230
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (plug-in), $230
The solar-power model and hard-wired model are priced slightly higher.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Solar, $250
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (wired), $250
Amazon also has a more affordable option, the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus. It doesn’t have the powerful 3D motion detection included in the Spotlight Cam Pro, but it is still a high-quality outdoor smart camera.
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (battery), $200
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (wired), $230
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (plug-in), $200
The Blink wired floodlight camera is a budget-friendly outdoor camera for people that aren’t ready to splurge on the Ring version. This $100 outdoor camera records 1080p video and supports two-way audio.
Blink wired floodlight camera, $100
This new motorized mount can be used to tilt the Blink Mini left and right or up and down for a wider view of your home. You can buy the mount alone if you already have a Blink Mini, or buy the mount with a camera.
Preorders are open now. The Blink Pan-and-Tilt Mount will be released Oct. 20.
Blink Pan-and-Tilt Mount, $30
Blink Pan-and-Tilt Mount with Blink Mini, $60
Last week, Amazon announced the latest additions to its Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet line. Here’s what’s new.
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet’s lock screen. The ad-free models don’t have these lock screen ads — a better choice for those who are gift shopping.
The tablet is available for preorder now and will be released on Oct. 19. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 64 GB), $130
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $115
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 64 GB), $145
Love to play video games? You can also get the Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, which includes a Luna Cloud gaming controller.
Amazon Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, starting at $170
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.
Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great deal at only $20 more than the standard model. It comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB. It’s scheduled for release on Oct. 19, though you can preorder now.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 64 GB), $150
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $135
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 64 GB), $165
The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.
The Fire HD 8 Kids is available for pre-order today. The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $150
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (64 GB), $180
Parents can also get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet in a Disney Design Bundle, which includes Disney Mickey and Disney Princess cases.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Disney Design Bundle , $160
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $150
Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.
First published on September 29, 2022 / 10:42 AM EDT
Samsung is offering massive pre-Black Friday discounts on refrigerators, ranges, laundry appliances and more.
Shop the best expert-recommended 3D printers in 2023.
The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers face off tonight during TNF. Here’s how to watch and stream the game.
Shop more deals.
We tried Home Chef’s meal kit offerings, including ready-made and pre-portioned dinners, for an honest review.
Shop the Beis Black Friday sale to score rare savings on popular Beis travel items.
Shop the best early Black Friday deals at Wayfair now.
Oprah has released her annual Favorite Things list. Here are the best Oprah-approved products to gift in 2023.
The best wireless printers let you print documents, photos and other content using your phone and computer.
In the high-stakes arena of the National Football League, Cathy Lanier, former D.C. police chief, is leading the charge off the field as the head of security.
Eric Trump is expected to be called back to the stand Friday, one day after a lawyer for the attorney general’s office called his testimony “extremely favorable” to its case.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A video shared by the Navy showed the exercises, including the moment the rocket was remotely launched.
Labor Department reports fewer than expected employment gains last month with jobless rate rising to 3.9%.
Labor Department reports fewer than expected employment gains last month with jobless rate rising to 3.9%.
The number of people seeking help on the platform to pay student loans has exploded over the last year, the crowdfunding site says.
They say they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which Joseph Emerson was accused of trying to shut down the Alaska Airlines plane’s engines.
The former billionaire cryptocurrency mogul faces a potential prison term of more than a century following his conviction.
Defense attorney in Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial tells jury that “business decisions made in good faith are not grounds to convict.”
Eric Trump is expected to be called back to the stand Friday, one day after a lawyer for the attorney general’s office called his testimony “extremely favorable” to its case.
Former President Donald Trump appealed the narrow gag order re-imposed by District Judge Tanya Chutkan last week.
“When they jeopardize the reelection of Joe Biden as president of the United States, I can no longer remain silent on them,” Pelosi said of the centrist group No Labels.
Agents were seen Thursday carrying evidence boxes from the home the mayor’s chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.
Separate lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota seek to remove former President Donald Trump from the primary and general election ballot.
Gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends Sunday might sound like a win, but experts say “falling back” can disrupt our health. Here’s some expert advice to help you cope.
Among middle schoolers, increases were seen in the use of tobacco products.
In our award-winning Note to Self series, former “Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his nearly fatal battle with drug addiction and his inspiring road to recovery that’s helped save the lives of countless others.
The American Cancer Society on Wednesday updated its age guidelines for lung cancer screenings, recommending yearly cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 who smoke or formerly smoked.
Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.
A video shared by the Navy showed the exercises, including the moment the rocket was remotely launched.
A recent report from the National Science Foundation found 59% of women said they’d experienced harassment or assault while in Antarctica.
Storm Ciarán pushed into the country overnight, trapping residents in their homes, inundating hospitals and pushing cars down flooded roads.
The top U.S. diplomat is expected to press Israeli officials to allow more humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza.
Palestinian-American mother Laila Bseisso has three children. Her oldest has American citizenship, but her two other kids were born in Gaza.
The Fab Four on Thursday released the much-awaited song “Now and Then,” completing an unfinished demo that was started by John Lennon in 1978. The surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, utilized artificial intelligence to parse out Lennon’s vocals.
Emily Hampshire, best known for playing “Stevie” on “Schitts Creek,” said she regretted her costume choice, saying it made light of the issue of domestic abuse.
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.
Stephen Colbert announced that Taylor Tomlinson will be the host of new late-night show “After Midnight.”
“Now and Then” combines old recordings by John Lennon and George Harrison with new sounds from the surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
DoorDash orders that don’t include tip tend to result in slower delivery, according to the app. Here’s why.
President Biden signed a landmark executive order Monday intended to create safeguards for artificial intelligence. It requires AI developers to share their safety test results with the U.S. government and calls for national standards and tests to ensure AI tools are safe before the public can use them. CBS News’ Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Google’s CEO testified in court Monday, defending the company against Justice Department claims that it is a monopoly. New York Times technology reporter Nico Grant joins CBS News to unpack the case.
President Biden on Monday signed an executive order creating new standards for safety and privacy protections over artificial intelligence. Technology researcher Dewey Murdick joins CBS News to break down what the order means for Americans.
Nearly 400,000 customers will get a refund after the FTC accused Vonage of making it hard to cancel subscriptions and hitting them with junk fees.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A new study says the collision with a proto-planet called Theia 4.5 billion years ago left remnants deep inside Earth — and also created the moon.
NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope studied the nebula for about 17 days, the agency said, marking the longest time it has focused on one object.
A millionaire enamored with bats, and concerned about threats to their natural habitat, built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling Texas ranch. After years of waiting, the bats showed up.
Texas millionaire David Bamberger was so enamored with the bats he saw at the renowned Bracken Cave Preserve outside San Antonio, and was so concerned about threats to the flying mammals’ natural habitat, that in the late 1990s he built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling ranch near Johnson City. For a long time, no bats showed up. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on what happened once they did.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett has more.
They say they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which Joseph Emerson was accused of trying to shut down the Alaska Airlines plane’s engines.
The former billionaire cryptocurrency mogul faces a potential prison term of more than a century following his conviction.
A jury Thursday night found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman and national correspondent Errol Barnett have more.
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.
The six-member crew included three paying customers: a planetary scientist, a popular STEM educator and an investment manager.
The Lucy spacecraft’s primary mission is to explore a series of asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.
The fourth all-female spacewalk accomplished one major objective, but the crew ran out of time to retrieve a failed electronics box.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.
Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case
A jury Thursday night found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman and national correspondent Errol Barnett have more.
Admiral Lisa Franchetti is the new chief of naval operations, the first woman ever to be one of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Her appointment was held up, along with hundreds of others, by Sen. Tommy Tuberville. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.
The House on Thursday passed a Republican-backed bill that would provide billions of dollars in aid to Israel but left out funding for Ukraine and other national security priorities, teeing up a showdown with the Senate and White House over an emergency spending package. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett has more.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Friday and is expected to press Israeli leaders for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has more.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Amazon just announced a ton of new devices, including new Echo … – CBS News
Watch CBS News