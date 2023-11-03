Surface Laptop Studio – Infinitely flexible – Microsoft Surface – Microsoft

Are you looking for Microsoft Store in: {0}?

This device is preloaded with Windows 11.

Take Surface Laptop Studio for a spin and check out key features

No more password

With fast, secure Windows Hello, log in, sign on, or verify your online purchases seamlessly. With a new camera, and the latest facial recognition in Windows 11, you get a more precise and consistent experience, even in different settings and lighting conditions.

Connect

From connecting external monitors to unique accessories, just plug in and get going. Surface Laptop Studio responds and adapts fast thanks to USB 4.0 ports with Thunderbolt™ 4 technology support.

Learn about

With the full keyboard and new Precision Haptic touchpad that provides comfortable feedback as you navigate, stay in your flow with the beautiful, vivid 14.4” touchscreen.2

Experience

Magnetically attach, store and charge Surface Slim Pen 2* under the front of the keyboard, capture your inspiration whenever you need it.

Discover

Pull the display forward and place it at the perfect angle for watching videos, gaming or presenting, thanks to our first-ever flexible, durable dynamic woven hinge.

Explore

Draw, write and sketch with Surface Slim Pen 2* using Surface Laptop Studio as your portable digital canvas. The 120Hz display supports smooth, real-time writing that feels like pen on paper.

Build apps, edit video, render animations, and enjoy smooth gameplay without breaking a sweat. Bring ideas to life with quad-core powered processors and incredible graphics. Keep your cool under pressure thanks to passive cooling and industry-leading thermal design.

Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H Series processors handle your most complex workloads. Get the incredible power and performance to focus on the things you love.

Create at top speed. Step up to the award-winning Ampere — NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture, enabling ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features from NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti.

Play the latest games with graphics that rival reality. With DirectX 12 Ultimate and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti laptop GPU, experience exceptional image quality and incredible performance.

With up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD.3 Configure your Surface Laptop Studio to fit your needs perfectly.

Run intensive desktop software, dive into the latest game, and tackle your most demanding tasks.

In studio mode, write and draw with incredible shading and pressure sensitivity on the vibrant PixelSense™ Flow touch display with Surface Slim Pen 2,* always charged and ready.

Enjoy smooth gameplay on the 120Hz display, with immersive audio, DirectX 12 Ultimate and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti laptop GPU. Pair with Xbox Ultimate Game Pass and Xbox controller for the best experience.*

When docked in stage mode, get a touch-and-pen friendly third monitor to edit videos in Adobe Premiere Pro.* When you dock/undock, Windows 11 also remembers how your apps are arranged, so you can continue right where you left off.

Compile, run and debug cycles in Microsoft Visual Studio. Type with precision and comfort on the full-size keyboard, and work until lights out with up to 19 hours battery life.1

Stream shows like The Mandalorian on Disney+^ at the perfect viewing angle on the vibrant display, surrounded by immersive sound from Quad Omnisonic speakers with dual invisible woofers that deliver crystal-clear, refined audio. Disney+ is now available in the Microsoft Store on Windows.

With Surface Slim Pen 2,* take handwritten notes and draw with the same feeling you get with pen on paper, with exceptional accuracy.

1080p HD camera with AI Face Detector algorithm ensures that you’ll look great, bringing superior video with low-light performance and brightness. Studio Mics with Voice Clarity*** on Surface Laptop Studio deliver natural, true-to-life conversations on Microsoft Teams calls. Call, chat and make plans with Microsoft Teams, all on your Windows 11 taskbar.

Organise windows, optimise screen space and maximise your productivity with just a snap. Surface signature 3:2 ratio is perfectly scaled, giving you 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop (16:10 or 16:9) for designing your next masterpiece.6

News, information, entertainment, and more. Windows 11 comes with Widgets and enhanced browser performance from Microsoft Edge—a perfect combo for speed and personalisation.

See and do more on the bright, vibrant 14.4” 120Hz touchscreen2 with true-to-life colour. Draw, sketch, take notes and multitask with touch, pen and the large Precision Haptic touchpad. Plus, enjoy cinematic sound for films and programmes with Dolby Atmos®.4

From recording, editing and posting to coding and design, look to Surface Laptop Studio to fuel your original ideas. Let us help you find the right configuration.

Shoot videos, record podcasts, and post to your followers on the i5/16GB/256GB3 Surface Laptop Studio , for everyday performance, long battery life and flexibility to power creativity.

Compile, run and debug anywhere with i7/16GB/512GB3 Surface Laptop Studio to power Microsoft Visual Studio.* Game with graphics that rival reality. With DirectX 12 Ultimate and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti laptop GPU.

Powered by the NVIDIA® Studio program, i7/32GB/2TB3 Surface Laptop Studio delivers performance to boost workflows and accelerate your creative genius. Backed by exclusive NVIDIA® Studio Drivers built in partnership with developers like Adobe and Autodesk.

Personalise Surface Laptop Studio and make it yours with next-gen tools and accessories.

From exceptional performance and sleek laptop style to our iconic Pro line-up, there’s a Surface that’s just right for you.

Blazing-fast power with an ultra-portable 13.5” touchscreen.

Fast, sleek, and super-light with a 15” touchscreen for split-screen multitasking.

The tablet flexibility you want with the laptop performance and battery life you need.

From free shipping and returns to expert support, we’re here to help you do more with best-in-class devices, software, games and resources.

Enjoy hassle-free online shopping with free next day shipping for Sydney and Melbourne metro areas.

Try out a Surface for 60 days. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, return it in like-new condition in its original packaging.

If you buy a Surface from us and our price drops within 60 days of your purchase, we’ll refund the difference.

Having issues? We’re here to help. Every Surface comes with free technical phone assistance for the first 90 days after purchase.

Beautiful PixelSense™ Flow 14.4” touch display,2 with up to 120Hz refresh rate

Brighter brights, darker darks and subtle details with Dolby Vision® when playing supported content

Pair with Surface Slim Pen 2* and magnetically attach, store and charge it under front of keyboard

Speed through intensive desktop software with quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H Series processor, Windows 11 and up to 32GB RAM

Design, animate and render at top speed with award-winning Ampere — NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture

Elevate PC gaming with immersive audio and graphics that rival reality

Powerful laptop, perfectly-angled stage for entertainment, or portable digital canvas

Create your way with Surface Slim Pen 2,* featuring the feeling of pen on paper, 4 Windows 11-powered voice typing and touch gestures, exceptional full-size keyboard and Precision Haptic touchpad

Pro calibre performance always by your side, starting at 1,742.9 grams

Two USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports

Dedicated charging port

Integrated Surface Slim Pen 2 * storage and charging

storage and charging Fast, reliable WiFi 6

Screen: 14.4”2 PixelSense™ Flow Display

Refresh rate: up to 120Hz

Resolution: 2400 x 1600 (201 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Touch: 10-point multi-touch

Dolby Vision® support3

Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 i5-11300H Processor

Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 i7-11370H Processor

Intel® Core™ i5 models: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Core™ i7 models: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory

Integrated Surface Slim Pen 2* storage for charging

Compatible with Surface Dial* off-screen interaction

Firmware TPM for enterprise-grade security and BitLocker support

Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows enhanced hardware security

Windows 11 Home

Preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps7

Microsoft 365 Home 30-day trial

Preloaded Xbox App

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one month trial7

Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Surface Laptop Studio

Intel® Core™ i5: 65W Surface Power Supply

Intel® Core™ i7: 102W Surface Power Supply

Quick Start Guide

Safety and warranty documents

Intel® Core™ i5 models 1,742.9 grams (3.83 lb)

Intel® Core™ i7 models 1,820.2 grams (4.00 lb)

Intel® Core™ i5: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage

Intel® Core™ i7: Up to 18 hours of typical device usage

2 x USB-C® with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt™ 4

3.5mm headphone jack

1 × Surface Connect port

Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

1080p resolution front-facing camera.

Dual far-field Studio Mics

Quad Omnisonic™ speakers with Dolby Atmos®

WiFi 6: 802.11ax compatible

Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

Casing: Magnesium and Aluminium

Colour: Platinum

Activation: Moving (mechanical) keys

Layout: QWERTY, full row of function keys (F1-F12)

Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness

Backlight

Battery Capacity Nominal (WH): 58.0

Battery Capacity Min (WH): 56.3

Surface Laptop Studio supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)

Surface Laptop Studio supports tactile signals with Surface Slim Pen 2*4

source