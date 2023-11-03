Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 16, 2023: Hurry! Claim bundles, other freebies now – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 16, 2023: Garena Free Fire players need to hurry! Sunday, April 16 is the last day to grab adorable Plushie bundles. All you need to do is exchange your tokens earned from daily missions in Free Fire’s FFL event. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, “Get your hands on adorable Plushie bundles by exchanging your tokens earned from daily missions in Free Fire’s FFL Event! This event is available from today until April 16th.”

Today is also the last day to hop into the Bunny event and collect snowflake Tokens to redeem for the Bunny Warrior Bundle. Hop into the Bunny Event now! Enjoy a 20% discount on your first spin every day and collect Snowflake Tokens to redeem for the Bunny Warrior Bundle. Don’t miss out on the fun – the event is only available from today until April 16th,” another Garena Free Fire North America tweet read.

Apart from the above mentioned events, the latest set of redeem codes for today can also be used to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Double check on the dialogue box and then click on ‘OK’.

The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

