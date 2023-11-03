Friendship and Frosting: Prime Video Releases Official Trailer for … – Amazon Studios

Sitting in Bars with Cake will premiere exclusively on Prime Video globally on September 8







CULVER CITY, California—­­­August 8, 2023—Prime Video releases the official trailer for the upcoming film Sitting in Bars with Cake, starring Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, Martha Kelly, with Ron Livingston and Bette Midler. The emotional trailer for the friendship-flick is full of baking, dating and drama between best friends as they navigate life in Los Angeles in their 20s. The film is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3) and inspired by real-life events and the book of the same name by Audrey Shulman, who also wrote the screenplay. Shahidi is also an executive producer on the film, which marks her first project as an executive producer. On September 8, Sitting in Bars with Cake will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.



Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence–also known as “cakebarring.” During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.



Directed By: Trish Sie

Screenplay By: Audrey Shulman, Based on the book by Audrey Shulman

Produced By: Susan Cartsonis, p.g.a, Brent Emery, p.g.a., Suzanne Farwell, p.g.a, Nick Moceri, p.g.a,

Executive Produced By: Yara Shahidi, Janet Knutsen, Teri Simpson

Starring: Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, Martha Kelly, with Ron Livingston and Bette Midler

Genre: Drama

Rating: PG-13

Run Time: 120 minutes



