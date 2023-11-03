Why You Should Wait For The Pixel 5 Over The Pixel 4a – Forbes

The Pixel 4 smartphone is displayed during the Made by Google event in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, … [+] Oct. 15, 2019. Google is going back to basics for its latest laptop: a standard clam-shell design that moves away from the previous foldable, tablet-style Pixelbook. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

There’s a 20,000 strong community on Reddit dedicated to the Nexus 5 that is still somewhat active.

People aren’t posting with the fervour of other, broader, communities like r/Android or r/Apple, but they’re there still discussing ways to keep their near-decade old phones alive.

A lot of handsets have a hardcore, cultish, base that refuses to move on – but there was none quite like the Nexus 5 faithful. When an outsider recently posted in the sub recently asking why they persisted with the old device, the top response came from a user who said that they’d simply never found anything to rival what the Nexus 5 offers (no, I don’t get it either).

Except, perhaps, for the Pixel 3a the user said.

Google’s decision to introduce the new budget line may turn out – at some point in the near future – to be a true masterstroke. Not only did it boost sales of an under performing Pixel brand, it also generated a lot of goodwill among reviewers and users alike – not an easy feat in an age of device overload.

But the reason this is a masterstroke isn’t because Google has a new popular, secondary, line. Instead, it looks like the search company might take what’s best about the Nexus and budget Pixel range and incorporate it all into the flagship line.

Some small but significant evidence points to Google using Qualcomm’s upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor in the Pixel 5, which would undoubtedly impact price. This is why I think the Pixel 5 might be worth waiting for instead of the upcoming Pixel 4a.

If Google does indeed use an upper-mid range processor, then it recognises that the value of Pixel phones – and Nexus phones before them – are how they balance on the price versus performance scales.

Targeting high-end, high-spending customers with top of the line specs and a high-price to match them isn’t a game Google can win. Samsung and Apple are far more adept at that and they’re locked into a forever war because of it.

Going back to basics and focusing on what makes a Pixel phone worthwhile – price, a passable performance (the average user doesn’t care about a 120Hz refresh rate or small Geekbench victories) and camera ability, is where Google shines.

I see the Pixel 5 as the culmination of Google’s smartphone journey over the last five years, with the Pixel 3a acting as the final piece of the puzzle. Combining Google’s advanced hardware – like the Pixel Visual Core, which isn’t in the 3a and impacts image processing times – AI capabilities and a low price is where the Pixel 5 is headed.

Alongside Google’s in-house co-processor, the Pixel 5 will have Qualcomm’s 765 upper mid-range chipset, 5G and any other hardware enhancements the search company has up its sleeve that it’s saving for its big October launch (if it isn’t cancelled before then).

The Pixel 4a is the best of last year’s tech at a good price. The Pixel 5 could be the best of next year’s tech at a good price. If the new flagship comes in at under $700, or even $600 (it looks like the Pixel 4a will cost $399), then it’s worth waiting for – even just for its 5G capability.

Save up, hold off and let’s see what Google does with the Pixel 5 because I suspect it will be a dramatic change in direction for the search company.

