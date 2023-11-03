Announcing general availability of Azure Data Manager for Energy – Microsoft

Microsoft partners with the energy industry in the global transition to a more secure, equitable, and sustainable future. To support this transformative journey, we’re pleased to announce the general availability of Azure Data Manager for Energy. Designed to help energy companies accelerate digital innovation, Azure Data Manager for Energy is an open, fully-managed OSDU® Data Platform service powered by the Microsoft Cloud. The offering integrates with almost any dataset and source, enables management of compute-intensive workloads at global scale, and quickly ingests data for analytics and decision-making. Azure Data Manager for Energy is developed in alignment with the requirements of the OSDU Technical Standard for open-source innovation.

With energy demand expected to increase by nearly 50 percent over the next 30 years, companies are accelerating innovation to meet the need for safe, reliable, and sustainable energy.1 Until more alternative, cost-effective solutions are available for energy operations, manufacturing and other industrial processes, companies will continue to look for ways to offset carbon emissions with initiatives such as carbon capture and storage (CSS).

While tackling these complex issues, energy firms must also meet business goals. That means enabling growth and modernizing infrastructure by leveraging data to gain insights and create efficiencies. To balance priorities, energy organizations worldwide are using Microsoft’s cloud, data, and AI technologies to create a digital foundation for a more sustainable future.

Built to meet the needs of our global energy customers, Azure Data Manager for Energy is available in multiple Azure regions and expanding quickly to full, global availability.

We’re also excited to offer two tiers—a standard tier to run high-scale, performance-driven production workloads, and a developer tier designed for partners and end users looking for more flexibility and speed in building new applications. Partners and customers can start with the developer tier to evaluate and plan implementation, accelerate application development, and test OSDU Data Platform applications. When ready to transform their operational environment, energy operators can use the standard tier to take advantage of enterprise grade, service level agreement (SLA)-backed performance for optimizing seismic, wellbore, and reservoir workflows. Learn more in the announcement of the Azure Data Manager for Energy developer tier.

Our global partner ecosystem is fundamental to accelerating innovation across the energy sector. With Azure Data Manager for Energy, customers can speed toward goals by taking advantage of easy interoperability across an extensible application ecosystem. They can integrate virtually any dataset, application, or cloud service while leveraging the subsurface tools they already work with from SLB, Halliburton, and many others. To deploy OSDU Data Platform applications faster with fewer resources, energy companies can also work with their choice of systems integrators to help prepare and ingest data into Azure Data Manager for Energy.

We are pleased to be working with many leading energy partners on Azure Data Manager for Energy and continue adding others to our extensive partner ecosystem, including:

Collaboration will also enable and accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. Built in partnership with SLB, a global technology company driving energy innovation, Azure Data Manager for Energy combines extensive domain expertise from SLB with Microsoft innovations in cloud technologies and AI.

Out-of-the-box compatibility with industry-leading SLB technologies for subsurface reservoir and CO2 storage assessment will accelerate time-to-market. With the same tools that energy companies use for subsurface interpretation and modeling, customers can run workflows for CO2 storage site assessment and monitoring.

SLB CO2 subsurface workflows work with Azure Data Manager for Energy to enable CO2 storage capacity assessment and long-term storage integrity evaluation. Capabilities include:

With these capabilities, developers, data managers, and technical specialists, including geoscientists, can quickly innovate to drive the energy transition.

Azure Data Manager for Energy offers customers new tools to help speed implementation, integration, and innovation with organizations already using the platform for transformative solutions.

For example, the easy integration helped Norwegian energy company Aker BP speed time-to-market by integrating Azure Data Manager for Energy with SLB and Halliburton applications to eliminate data siloes and time-consuming manual processes. Aker BP is empowered across the organization with strategic insights to make better decisions at the operational, engineering, and executive levels, with better predictability that helps save money and increase productivity. Operating with more precision enables Aker BP to not only lower operational costs, but also increase plant up-time while reducing CO2 emissions.

TotalEnergies is another early adopter of Azure Data Manager for Energy. The company reports ease-of-deployment that completes in two hours with just a single click. And because Azure Data Manager for Energy is a fully managed cloud service, TotalEnergies can innovate with confidence backed by the solution’s scalability, seamless upgrades, and disaster recovery capabilities.

By modernizing their data estate, energy companies can balance growing energy demand with the need to work toward sustainable operations. Norway’s Equinor is an industry leader at the forefront of the transition to a low-carbon future, with a commitment to achieve net zero by 2050. The company needed an efficient way to implement the industry’s data platform standards to help organize, manage, and analyze vast quantities of information. To eliminate data silos and equip employees with information to make effective decisions, Equinor decided to target data efficiency and a low-carbon future with Azure Data Manager for Energy.

Equinor believed that the issues faced by the industry were too important to wait. By becoming an early adopter of Azure Data Manager for Energy, the firm was able to integrate previously siloed data and get actionable insights such as locating ideal locations for carbon capture and storage. Now, a nearly limitless volume of information can be stored in the cloud, where it’s secure, quality-controlled, and easily accessible. With an integrated solution based on Azure Data Manager for Energy, Equinor expects to reduce emissions and improve the efficiency of its hydrocarbon extraction, while optimizing the success of new sustainable energy ventures.

“The scalability, elasticity, and flexibility of Microsoft Azure Data Manager for Energy provides us with an ideal foundation for implementing the OSDU Data Platform in a way we wouldn’t have been able to do on-premises.”

Azure Data Manager for Energy is available today to help the energy companies of tomorrow modernize data and digitally transform to provide secure, reliable, and sustainable energy for generations to come. We also invite you to join the Microsoft Energy and Resources Team, our partners, and customers, for a launch event where you can learn firsthand how our latest offering can enable your data to do more in the cloud and accelerate your journey to energy data modernization and digital transformation. Space is limited, so secure your spot by registering here. We hope to see you at the Houston Ion on August 30, 2023.

