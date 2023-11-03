Amazon-Virginia Tech Initiative announces support for two Amazon … – Virginia Tech

2 Oct 2023

Head shots of Amazon Fellows

The Amazon–Virginia Tech Initiative for Efficient and Robust Machine Learning will support two Amazon Fellows and five innovative research projects led by Virginia Tech faculty in the 2023-24 academic year that further the initiative’s mission of advancing innovation in machine learning.

The initiative, launched in 2022, is funded by Amazon, housed in the College of Engineering, and directed by researchers at the Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics on Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus and at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

An open call for fellowship nominations and faculty projects went out across the Virginia Tech campuses. An advisory committee of Virginia Tech faculty and Amazon researchers selected two Amazon Fellows from 27 nominations — more than double what was received last year — and five faculty projects from 17 submitted proposals.

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Amazon to encourage and support our faculty and student researchers aimed at finding solutions to important and worldwide industry-focused problems across a range of machine learning applications,” said Naren Ramakrishnan, the Thomas L. Phillips Professor of Engineering and director of the Amazon-Virginia Tech Initiative.

“As we move into our second year, we are expanding into additional areas of machine learning such as robust large language model deployment, combining large language models with reasoning capabilities and multimodal interfaces,” Ramakrishnan said.

“Our sincere appreciation to the Virginia Tech team for their unwavering dedication to excellence in both research and education as reflected in the impactful research and significant progress made during the first year of our partnership as well as the high-quality proposals and fellowship applications we have received this year,” said Reza Ghanadan, senior principal research scientist in Alexa AI and the lead for the initiative at Amazon.

“I look forward to continuing our collaborations with the esteemed faculty and students at Virginia Tech to advance our shared goal of ensuring the robustness of machine learning systems while creating impactful AI applications across diverse domains enriching our society,” Ghanadan said.

Last spring, Virginia Tech and Amazon gathered for a Machine Learning Day at the Virginia Tech Research Center — Arlington to celebrate and further solidify their collaboration.

The program included presentations by the initiative’s inaugural cohort; panel discussions; a poster session with Virginia Tech graduate students from Blacksburg and the greater Washington, D.C., metro area; and networking opportunities.

Ramakrishnan said that a similar event will be planned for 2023-24 awardees in the spring.

Virginia Tech demonstrates impact as a global land grant – progressing sustainability in our community, through the Commonwealth of Virginia, and around the world.







For the media

© 2023 Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. All rights reserved.

source