New Movies and TV Shows on Hulu (October 2022) – TV Guide

The fall season is right here

Kelly McCreary, Grey’s Anatomy

If you just checked your calendar and realized that you missed the fall TV season, then don’t worry! You can catch up on almost all the fall premieres on Hulu, broadcast TV’s streaming lifeboat for television shows. Hulu streams nearly every program on Fox and ABC the day after they air, making Hulu like a lazy man’s — or maybe just a smarter man’s — broadcast insurance plan. So go ahead and watch the season premieres of Grey’s Anatomy, Abbott Elementary, and The Resident.

If you’re more in the mood for something scary to get you prepped for Halloween, Hulu has the revival of Clive Barker’s seminal horror film Hellraiser, starring Sense8‘s Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, and the original film Grimcutty, which turns internet challenges on social media into a monster hunting teens. Also coming this month are the scary British movie The Matriarch (Oct. 21), the Blade films, the V/H/S/ franchise, Fright Night, Let Me In, and Antlers.

We’ve put together our picks for what to watch on Hulu in October, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month.

Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

The comedy that heard its name called all night during the 2020 Emmys will now be a Hulu exclusive after years on Netflix. Schitt’s Creek, the closest thing TV has to a warm blanket, aired on CBS and Pop TV from 2015 to 2020 and follows the Rose family as they see their massive fortune dwindle, forcing them to relocate to the small Ontario town of Schitt’s Creek. Though its early seasons aired quietly, it became a massive hit in its later seasons and smashed Emmy records when it won all seven major comedy awards, including acting wins for stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy. [Trailer]

The 1987 horror classic Hellraiser gets "reimagined" for a new audience, whatever that means. Is it a prequel? Is it a sequel? Is it a do-over? Do we even care what it means? It’s Hellraiser, Clive Barker’s franchise about the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension led by horror icon Pinhead. The story sounds similar to the first film: When a woman plays with a mysterious puzzle box, she summons Pinhead and their crew, and things get gruesome. In a cool twist on the franchise, this Pinhead will be portrayed by Sense 8‘s Jamie Clayton. [Trailer]

Hulu’s Halloween continues with this original horror film that turns something we’re familiar with — parents don’t get memes — into something frightening. Yes, you read that correctly. After an internet challenge called Grimcutty causes alarm among moms and dads because it leads to kids harming themselves, Grimcutty manifests itself into a monster and really starts hurting kids. Naturally, the parents don’t get it because they’re stupid, and the monster goes on a killing spree. [Trailer]

In this take on Romeo and Juliet, we see the famous romance through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), another love interest of Romeo who got left behind. As Rosaline watches Romeo mack on Juliet, she concocts schemes to keep these famously tragic lovers apart. [Trailer unavailable]

Another Hulu original horror film in time for Halloween. After suffering an overdose, a woman returns home to a small English village to be taken care of by her mom, and she notices that she and the entire town don’t seem quite right. Did we mention the black goo oozing in the woman’s mouth? [Trailer]

More on Hulu:

October 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

October 2

Red Election: Complete Season 1

October 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series

RBG (2018)

October 4

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18

October 5

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)

October 6

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1

October 7

Hellraiser (2022)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere

October 9

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere

October 10

Grimcutty (2022)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

October 11

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Antlers (2021)

October 12

After (2019)

October 14

Rosaline (2022)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

See For Me (2021)

October 15

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

October 16

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015)

October 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

October 18

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes

October 20

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes

October 21

Matriarch (2022)

Abandoned (2022)

Wyrm (2022)

October 22

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

October 24

Beba (2021)

October 25

The French Dispatch (2021)

October 29

Clean (2021)

October 31

Crimes of the Future (2022)

The Way Way Back (2013)

October 2

Ma Ma (2015)

October 10

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Superpower Dogs (2019)

October 14

Bad Roomies (2015)

The Escort (2016)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

October 15

Songbird (2020)

October 17

Friend Request (2016)

October 20

Totally Under Control (2020)

October 22

In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)

October 28

Bad Therapy (2020)

October 30

The Social Network (2010)

October 31

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Alien v. Predator (2004)

Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Cast Away (2000)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

The Debt (2011)

Detroit (2017)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991)

Duplicity (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Godsend (2004)

Green Zone (2010)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hook (1991)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

In Time (2011)

Independence Day (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Let Me In (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lucky (2017)

Man On Fire (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Men of Honor (2000)

Mom and Dad Save the World (1992)

Moneyball (2011)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (2022)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Ricochet (1991)

The Roommate (2011)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

Source Code (2011)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)

Swimfan (2002)

Switch (1991)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tomcats (2001)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volunteers (1985)

Volver (2006)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

Wetlands (2019)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

