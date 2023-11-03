Ethereum Price Prediction: Will it Cross the $2k Mark in 2023? – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Top 10 Cybersecurity Trends For the Year 2024
Celestia Price Prediction: TIA Plunges 20% Despite Coinbase Listing Announcement
Altcoin Coins are Soaring – What are The Top 10 Picks for Your Investment Portfolio Today?
Neo Announces New Developments, BorroeFinance Reinvents Web3 Borrowing This 2023
40-under-40-innovators-of-2023
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world. It’s also one of the best altcoins, and went on a massive bull run in 2021 and increased by almost $4,000 at its highest, reaching its current all-time high (ATH) of $4,840. The coin has made new lows since then, but the project’s future has given investors hope of another price spike. But before we deep dive into our Ethereum price prediction, let’s take an overview of Ethereum.
With the recent Ethereum Merge being hailed a success, 2023 could be an excellent year for ETH. This upgrade enables Ethereum to implement sharding, which, amongst other exciting improvements, will supercharge transaction speeds on the network. Expected in the second half of 2023, sharding will push ETH transactions from 15 per second to roughly 100,000 per second.
Ethereum’s value decreased in 2022 to US$ 1,781, but most experts predict that the price will rebound in the future. Here’s a long term Ethereum price prediction from experts below:
One of the biggest developments coming up on the Ethereum chain is the widely anticipated Shanghai upgrade. This is an upgrade that is going to increase the number of stakers on the Ethereum platforms as well as the number of validators.
The Ethereum Shanghai upgrade will enable the validators that have staked their ETH to easily withdraw them whenever they want. At the moment, the staked Ethereum coins cannot be accessed in terms of withdrawals. This is the problem that the Shanghai upgrade is solving.
The Ethereum team is also working on the Surge upgrade, which is a protocol upgrade that will improve the chain scalability. This is another major Ethereum development that will see Ethereum price surge upon launching.
Undoubtedly, much of the crypto market is very bullish on Ethereum price prediction. The coin is an essential part of the industry and without it, many of the top applications and services that have risen to popularity in the last few years would not be here today.
Of course, not everyone feels the same and there are plenty of reasons some investors will not touch ETH. You don’t necessarily have to agree with them, but you must hear them out. You should be fully aware of ETH’s pitfalls as well as its benefits.
Despite these bullish fundamentals, Ethereum could still struggle in the short term. Recently, ETH tapped into the $1600 resistance zone after a surge in buying activity. With prices looking extremely overextended, ETH will likely fall to between $1275 and $1225 in the coming days and weeks. From there, ETH could tumble even further if adverse macroeconomic conditions worsen.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Will it Cross the $2k Mark in 2023? – Analytics Insight
Analytics Insight