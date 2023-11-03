Amazon just marked down Fire TV sticks for Father's Day – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Jennifer Martin

June 12, 2023

Amazon is offering an exciting Father’s Day sale on Fire TV devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day, with incredible discounts on select models. These deals include the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Cube with Alexa, available at their lowest prices ever. Don’t miss this opportunity to grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick for yourself or surprise your dad with one this Father’s Day.

Fire stick deals in this article:

Father’s Day is this Sunday, so now is the perfect time to get your dad a present. Look no further, because Amazon has you covered. If you’re ready to take dad’s home entertainment to the next level, brace yourself for an exhilarating journey with the Fire TV Stick.

Prepare to unlock a world of limitless possibilities and stream millions of episodes and movies, all within arm’s reach. The Fire TV Stick is your gateway to nonstop entertainment. You and your dad can catch the latest NBA Finals or watch the “Dungeons & Dragons” movie together and so much more.

Get ready for one of the most enticing offers in this Amazon sale: the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is now available at its lowest price ever. This powerful streaming stick stands out as one of the most advanced devices on the market. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at an unbeatable deal. This is the lowest price ever offered for the Fire TV 4K Max.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $35 (reduced from $55)



The Fire TV Cube with Alexa has never been discounted before but it’s on sale at Amazon now. It’s Amazon’s fastest streaming media player yet and it’s powerful, convenient and immersive. Experience lightning-fast app starts, hands-free Alexa control, seamless device switching, stunning 4K picture quality, privacy protection, smart home management, and simplified entertainment-all in one.

Fire TV Cube with Alexa, $125 (down from $140)



If you’re still looking for affordable Fire TV Sticks, we’ve found many options at even lower prices below. The standard Fire TV Stick, the 4K Fire Stick TV and the Fire TV Stick Lite are all on sale now.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $32 (reduced from $50)

Fire TV Stick, $25 (reduced from $40)

Fire TV Stick Lite, $22 (reduced from $30)

Jennifer Martin

First published on June 12, 2023 / 1:39 PM EDT

