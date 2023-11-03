Sony's sort-of compact Xperia 5 V makes verifiable trip to … – Notebookcheck.net

Not long ago there was something of a fuss as a supposed Xperia 5 V turned up on Geekbench sporting no less than a whopping 16 GB of RAM. Considering the Sony Xperia 5 IV only came with 8 GB of RAM, there was some discussion about whether this really was a seriously beefed-up Xperia 5 V on show or maybe an Xperia 1 V in disguise. Fortunately, it appears there was a simpler solution, as that particular Geekbench record was more than likely a fake. Now we have a verifiable Geekbench 6 appearance by a Sony XQ-DQ72, which is probably an Xperia 5 V (Xperia 5 IV: XQ-CQ72).
While this particular record doesn’t reveal an astonishing double-RAM upgrade, it still reveals that the Sony Xperia 5 V has been gifted with a decent amount of 12 GB of RAM, which is certainly not a bad rise from the 8 GB RAM of the predecessor. Along with that, the Xperia 5 V gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which assists it with coming up with a single-core score and multi-core score that are unsurprisingly much better than those few Geekbench 6 results that currently exist for the Sony Xperia 5 IV.
So, the sort-of compact Xperia 5 V amasses 1,946 points and 5,056 points for the single and multi benchmarks, respectively. In comparison, the most recent run for the Xperia 5 IV produces 1,610 points and 3,536 points, respectively, so in this case the 2023 model is over +20% ahead in the single-core discipline and a whopping +43% in front for the multi-core run. With the added RAM, the Sony Xperia 5 V is already looking like a mighty “miniature” version of the keenly awaited Xperia 1 V, at least for those who like their compact smartphones with display diagonals over 6 inches.
