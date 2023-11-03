Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Whales Are Moving Over to This New … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Ultimate Guide to 5 High-Paying Google Jobs for Freshers
Top 10 Cybersecurity Trends For the Year 2024
Celestia Price Prediction: TIA Plunges 20% Despite Coinbase Listing Announcement
Altcoin Coins are Soaring – What are The Top 10 Picks for Your Investment Portfolio Today?
40-under-40-innovators-of-2023
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
New on-chain analysis has shown that whales of the most popular meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are moving to the new crypto project HedgeUp (HDUP). They can be seen buying HDUP tokens through the HedgeUp project, almost as if trying to become HDUP whales.
Read on to find out why.
>> Buy HedgeUp Now <<
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are established meme coins but have experienced their fair share of ups and downs. Dogecoin was launched much earlier, in 2013, while Shiba Inu is a relatively new addition to the market, launched in late 2020.
During the crypto boom of 2021, both DOGE and SHIB exploded in popularity. They were practically worth nothing before that. But by the end of the cycle, they were worth much more than their initial prices.
This allowed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) to become top 20 tokens, which they are today. However, things haven’t been as good for the two projects.
As the crypto winter comes to an end, there are a lot of questions being asked about the utility of the two projects. Dogecoin (DOGE) does have some uses within the SpaceX and Tesla franchises, but to a lot of people, that’s not enough. Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the other hand, has none.
This has drawn a lot of questions about their future, causing some holders to move to other projects.
>> Buy HedgeUp Now <<
Unlike Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), HedgeUp (HDUP) is a project backed by real utility. The HedgeUp project is building an NFT marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. And, this is a very special kind of marketplace.
According to the HedgeUp (HDUP) team, they are building the world’s first alternative investments NFT trading platform. This platform will allow users to invest in alternative assets by buying and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) backed by physical assets like jewelry, gold, diamonds, artwork, and more.
And this is just one part of the project. HedgeUp (HDUP) foray into the alternative assets market is supported by an entire ecosystem. This ecosystem consists of a wallet and banking app for managing investments, an education platform for users, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and a virtual world.
As a result, some experts consider HDUP to be the best utility token in DeFi. This has given it an edge over the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which have little to no utility. It also allows the coin a lot of room for growth. Experts say that HedgeUp (HDUP) is poised to have a spectacular launch.
This is why the utility token has drawn so much investor attention. Its presale has moved well over 135 million tokens in only two and a half stages, allowing the project to raise close to $2 million.
The HDUP presale is still in stage 3. At this stage, investors can buy the token for a discounted price of $0.020 and get 30% extra tokens as a bonus.
Click the links below for more information about HedgeUp (HDUP) presale:
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Whales Are Moving Over to This New … – Analytics Insight
Analytics Insight