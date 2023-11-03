The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022 – Entertainment Tonight

This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won’t want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you’re searching for what to start streaming next, it’s time to check out Hulu.

Kumail Nanjiani is playing the founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire, The Handmaid’s Tale season finale swiftly approaches, and Hulu has a scathing new documentary streaming this month.

Want more inspiration for what to watch this weekend? Keep reading to check out our top picks of what's coming to Hulu this month. Plus, find out which titles are leaving so you can catch them before they're gone.

Giancarlo Granda, a former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his 7-year relationship with a powerful Evangelical couple in this scathing new documentary. Directed by Billy Corben, God Forbid explores Granda’s escapades with Becki Falwell and her husband, Jerry Falwell Jr., and the affair’s grander political influence. This shocking film premieres November 1, only on Hulu.

Watch on November 1

Newly divorced and back in the dating game, Toby Fleishman worries his ex-wife has gone missing after she unexpectedly drops off their kids in the middle of the night. But this limited series is no simple crime tale, it’s a story about life, love, money, dissatisfaction, jealousy, ambition, career, parenting, nostalgia and lifelong friendship. Basically, it’s a story about everything.

Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody and Josh Radnor star in FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, which premieres with two episodes on November 17.

Watch on November 17

Starring Kumail Nanjiani, this twisted new true-crime series tells the outrageous (and real) tale of how Chippendales — the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — came to be. Yellowjackets actress Juliette Lewis also stars. Welcome to Chippendales hits Hulu on November 22.

Watch on November 22

November 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6

Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)

Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

8 Mile (2002)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aquamarine (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

City of Angels (1998)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Horses of McBride (2012)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Song (2010)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

Mama (2013)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The Net (1995)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Oblivion (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Open Season 3 (2011)

The Patriot (2000)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

The Raven (2012)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Silent Hill (2006)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Still Alice (2015)

Stir Crazy (1980)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Talk To Her (2002)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This Means War (2010)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Tootsie (1982)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

November 2

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw 3D (2010)

November 3

Dreaming Walls (2022)

November 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

All I Want For Christmas (2022)

Christmas Child (2004)

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

Funny Thing About Love (2021)

Good Neighbor (2022)

Menorah In The Middle (2022)

My Christmas Fiancé (2022)

Noelle (2007)

Passion of the Christ (2004)

Santa Games (2022)

Saving Christmas (2014)

November 7

Nektronic (2018)

Nov. 8

War Dogs (2016)

November 9

All Rise: Season 3A

November 10

Warm Bodies (2013)

November 11

Code Name Banshee (2022)

First Love (2022)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

November 13

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Catch the Fair One (2021)

November 15

10.0 Earthquake (2014)

12 Pups of Christmas (2018)

2:22 (2017)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Christmas Perfection (2018)

Every Other Holiday (2018)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)

The Dinner (2017)

November 16

Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

November 17

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4

FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere

Country Chrstmas Album (2018)

My Old School (2022)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

November 18

An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

The Forgiven (2022)

Merry Kissmas (2015)

November 20

Dual (2022)

November 21

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

November 22

Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

November 24

A Christmas Winter Song (2021)

A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)

Merry Kiss Cam (2022)

November 25

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5

A Snow White Christmas (2018)

Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)

The Immaculate Room (2022)

Wrong Place (2022)

November 26

A Banquet (2021)

Alone Together (2022)

How to Please a Woman (2022)

November 29

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1

Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)

