Some users report that the new PS5 update can freeze your console: heres how to fix it – AS USA

Since a few days ago, the PS5 firmware update 22.02-06.50.00 has been available for everyone. In fact, it is likely that you have already updated yours by now, especially if you have configured the download and installation of patches so that the process runs automatically. But, according to information shared by PlayStation Lifestyle, some users report errors caused by the update.

The problem lies in the acceptance of the new terms and conditions of service, something that we must accept whenever a new update arrives, so the errors affect only users who play online (in some cases even freezing their console). Thankfully, a way to solve this problem has been found. Here’s how to fix it, and how to get rid of the problems.

The problems are caused by accepting the terms and conditions of the service and affect players who are online. If you are one of those who log in to the console offline you don’t have to worry about anything, but if this is not the case, there is a really simple method to fix the problem: turn on your console as usual, disconnect from the PSN servers and then log in again. For the moment, PlayStation has not commented on the matter.

It is one of the most recurrent debates we have seen in the world since for decades there are many players who show their confusion about the position in which we should place our console. PS2, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, and of course, PS5 and Xbox X|S Series. We can choose to have them all lying down or standing up, but during the last few days, the debate about whether PS5 suffers technical problems when placed vertically has come to the fore again. The answer is the same as always: beyond isolated issues of faulty hardware from the factory, there is no problem with standing upright.

Source | PlayStation Lifestyle; vía ComicBook

