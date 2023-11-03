Ethereum (ETH) ETF Madness Can Cause Surge to New All-Time High – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is no stranger to the influence of traditional financial instruments. The latest buzz surrounds Ethereum (ETH) and the potential for multiple futures exchange traded funds (ETFs) to be listed in the U.S. This development could be a significant catalyst for Ethereum’s price, potentially propelling it to new all-time highs.

According to a recent article by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering allowing multiple Ethereum futures ETFs to be listed simultaneously. This move would mark a significant milestone for the crypto industry, as it would be the first time Ethereum-based ETFs would be available to U.S. investors.

Notably, Volatility Shares has announced plans to launch an Ethereum futures ETF on Oct. 12. What’s even more promising is that since its filing in July, the SEC has not requested the firm to withdraw its application, suggesting a favorable outlook.

The introduction of Ethereum futures ETFs in the U.S. market could lead to an influx of institutional capital. Historically, the launch of Bitcoin futures in December 2017 was followed by a significant price surge, and a similar trend could be anticipated for Ethereum.

A glance at Ethereum’s current price performance reveals that it is trading at approximately $1,668.03. While this is below its all-time high, the positive news surrounding the potential ETF listings could act as a strong bullish catalyst. The anticipation of increased institutional interest and the legitimization of Ethereum as an investment vehicle through ETFs could drive significant demand, pushing prices upward.

However, it is essential to note that while the news is promising, the actual impact on Ethereum’s price will depend on various factors, including the broader market sentiment, regulatory developments and the actual launch of the ETFs. Investors should be cautious and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source