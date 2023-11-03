2023.12 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

Control your phone calls from the steering wheel. Use the left scroll button to answer or decline incoming calls. While you’re on a call, use it to mute/ unmute yourself or hang up.

Choose Standard or Large text size for the touchscreen.

Go to Control > Display > Text Size

Do more with the left scroll button on the steering wheel. You can adjust settings like brightness and Acceleration Mode, or perform actions like toggling the Camera App, opening the glovebox, and saving Dashcam footage.

Long press the left scroll button to bring up a list of functions and scroll through the list. To choose which function comes up by default, go to Controls > Display > Scroll Wheel Function.

Use the ‘Search’ function for quicker access to controls and settings.

Go to Controls > Search and enter a search term. Make changes directly from the result or tap the link to jump to that panel in Controls.

A chime now sounds when you shift gears. To toggle gear chimes, go to Controls > Safety > Gear Chimes.

Adjust the passenger seat from the rear touchscreen to make it easier to enter or exit the rear seat. To access the passenger seat controls, tap the seat icon on the rear touchscreen. Hold one of the arrows to move the passenger seat forward or backward.

The controls are available only when the vehicle is not moving. To access the same controls from the front touchscreen, tap the App Launcher and go to the rear screen remote control app.

See photos and reviews when you select a point of interest or Supercharger location.

British English is now available as a voice recognition language.

To update your voice recognition language, go to Controls > Display > Voice Recognition Language and choose an option from the list.

Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs. This improves the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads and highways in select countries. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization.

Make video calls with Zoom using the interior cabin camera.

If you have a Zoom meeting in your Calendar, tap the link to automatically start or join your meeting. Participant video and screen sharing is only visible while parked and will switch to audio-only if you drive. It is the driver’s sole responsibility to consult and comply with all local regulations while using Zoom.

To access Zoom, tap Application Launcher > Zoom. For more information about Zoom, see the Owner’s Manual.

Learn basics like creating Driver Profiles, using Phone Key and regenerative braking from the ‘Get to Know Your Tesla’ educational experience within the new ‘Manual’ app. Each topic includes a visual and, if applicable, a link to the relevant feature.

The ‘Manual’ app also provides easy access to resources for learning much more about your Tesla, such as the on-screen Owner’s Manual and online tutorial videos. Go to App Launcher > Manual.

Enter text by writing characters with your fingers, then selecting from the candidates shown above the handwriting pad.

You can now set your vehicle’s name through the Tesla app. To set your vehicle’s name, simply tap the current name of your Tesla at the top of the app. You can then rename your vehicle and press ‘OK.’

Automatic Emergency Braking can now stop for vehicles traveling in a perpendicular path to your vehicle, such as a vehicle running a red light at an intersection.

Automatic Emergency Braking has also been improved to support higher speeds. It will can now be automatically activated at speeds up to 124 mph (200 km/h), up from a previous maximum of 90 mph (150 km/h).

In addition to these improvements, Automatic Emergency Braking can now stop for threats while traveling in reverse, although the functionality is limited.

The vehicle visualization that appears while your vehicle is parked and contains labels to lock/unlock your car, as well as open your trunk/frunk can now be rotated to view the vehicle from different angles.

The font for the speedometer has been made bolder to be easier to see.

When searching for destinations in your vehicle’s navigation system, each destination will now display the distance in miles/km from your current location.

In addition, the map pin now looks more like a button, which brings up the destination information on the map, instead of navigating to it.

While the functionality hasn’t changed, your car will now display a plus sign (+) next to music controls to favorite a song. The plus sign replaces the heart icon in the music player.

You can now adjust the windshield wiper speed by using the scroll wheel on the steering wheel. First, press the button at the end of the left stalk to activate the windshield wipers and have the controls appear on the screen.

You can then tilt the left scroll wheel left/right to cycle through the various speeds of the windshield wipers.

You now have more control over your air suspension. In the suspension menu, you now have toggles for enabling or disabling a vehicle’s height or speed at a specific location.

The ride height is now also expressed in inches in the U.S.

Tesla Theater now features square, app-like icons, instead of larger, horizontal logos.

All available options will now be displayed when you open the app drawer. Previously, options such as Frost Defrost and Wipers only showed up when you were customizing the launcher.

There is now a Customize button at the top of the app drawer as well.

Tesla will now display a “NEW” badge next to new features or options. This makes new features more noticeable when scrolling through menus.

The charging menu in the car has been updated to remove the car visualization and make the charging slider larger.

– Improved short-deadline lane changes, to avoid going off-route, through better modeling of target lane vehicles to improve gap selection assertiveness.

– Improved offset consistency when controlling for static obstacles. Also improved smoothness when changing offset direction by adjusting speed more comfortably.

– Improved handling of oncoming cars on narrow unmarked roads by improving prediction of oncoming car’s trajectory and leaving enough room for them to pass before re-centering.

– Improved Occupancy Flow prediction from the Occupancy Network for arbitrary moving obstacles by 8%.

– Expanded usage of the new object ground truth autolabeler for the NonVRU detection model, improving distant vehicle recall and geometry precision for semi-trucks, trailers, and exotic vehicles.

– Improved VRU control by expanding planning scope to control gently for low-confidence detections that may interfere with ego’s path.

– Improved handling for VRUs near crosswalks by predicting their future intent more accurately. This was done by leveraging more kinematic data to improve association between crosswalks and VRUs.

– Improved ego’s behavior near VRUs by tuning their assumed kinematic properties and utilizing available semantic information to classify more accurately their probability of intersecting ego’s path.

– Improved Automatic Emergency Braking recall in response to cut-in vehicles and vehicles behind ego while reversing.

– Introduced Automatic Emergency Braking on general obstacles detected by Occupancy Network.

Editor’s note: The release notes for this beta are the same as FSD Beta 11.4.5, which was never released to the public, and FSD Beta 11.4.4, except for the last bullet point.

In this update Tesla is introducing Automatic Emergency Braking for generalized objects, not just vehicles, as detected by their Occupancy Network.

You can enable Full Self-Driving (Beta) by tapping ‘Control’ > ‘Autopilot’ > ‘Full Self-Driving (Beta)’ and following the instructions.

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you will pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

Your vehicle is running on Tesla Vision! Note that Tesla Vision also includes some temporary limitations, follow distance is limited to 2-7 and Autopilot top speed is 85 mph.

To view an expanded driving visualization when in drive with Full Self-Driving enabled, drag the light gray visualization bar to the right.

The driving visualization has been improved to better support Full Self-Driving capabilities. When Full Self-Driving is engaged, the instrument panel will display an expanded visualization to show additional surrounding information. The apps on the left and right side of the instrument panel will be temporarily dismissed and the driving speed, Autopilot availability, and Autopilot set speed will move to the bottom of the instrument panel. To disable the Expanded Full Self-Driving Visualization, tap Controls > Autopilot.”

For maximum safety and accountability, use of Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be suspended if improper usage is detected. Improper usage is when you, or another driver of your vehicle, receive five ‘Forced Autopilot Disengagements’. A disengagement is when the Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness. Driver-initiated disengagements do not count as improper usage and are expected from the driver. Keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times. Use of any hand-held devices while using Autopilot is not allowed.

The FSD Beta feature can only be removed per this suspension method and it will be unavailable for approximately one week.

– Improved control through turns, and smoothness in general, by improving geometry, curvature, position, type and topology of lanes, lines, road edges, and restricted space. Among other improvements, the perception of lanes in city streets improved by 36%, forks improved by 44%, merges improved by 27% and turns improved by 16%, due to a bigger and cleaner training set and updated lane-guidance module.

– Added lane-guidance inputs to the Occupancy Network to improve detections of long-range roadway features, resulting in a 16% reduction in false negative median detections.

– Improved ego’s assertiveness for crossing pedestrians in cases where ego can easily and safely cross before the pedestrian.

– Improved motorbike recall by 8% and increased vehicle detection precision to reduce false positive detections. These models also add more robustness to variance in vision frame-rate.

– Reduced interventions caused by other vehicles cutting into ego’s lane by 43%. This was accomplished by creating a framework to probabilistically anticipate objects that may cut into ego’s lane and proactively offset and/or adjust speed to position ego optimally for these futures.

– Improved cut-in control by reducing lane-centric velocity error by 40-50% for close-by vehicles.

– Improved recall for object partial lane encroachment by 20%, high yaw-rate cut-in by 40%, and cut-out by 26% by using additional features of the lane-change trajectory to improve supervision.

– Reduced highway false slowdowns related to underestimated velocities for faraway objects by adding 68K videos to the training set with improved auto-labeled ground truth.

– Smoothed in-lane offsetting for large vehicles by tuning the amount of lateral jerk allowed for the maneuver.

– Improved lateral control for upcoming high-curvature merges to bias away from the merging lane.

Tesla Vision Park Assist provides visual and audio alerts of surrounding objects. This feature uses the occupancy network to predict high-definition outlines of objects 360 degrees around the car.

Note: Tesla Vision Park Assist is for guidance purposes only and is not a substitute for an aware driver. Please be attentive and avoid obstacles as required.

Automatically heat the steering wheel based on the climate control set temperature. To access the heating controls, tap the temperature settings.

Set your steering wheel heater to regulate its temperature automatically based on the climate control set temperature. To access steering wheel heating controls, tap the temperature settings to bring up the climate control panel.

You can now select Icelandic as your touchscreen language. To update your language settings, tap Controls > Display and select your preferred language from the ‘Touchscreen Language’ drop-down menu.

When a threat is detected, Sentry Mode will softly pulse the headlights to indicate that your vehicle is recording video. The pulsing stops after 60 seconds or when the vehicle is unlocked.

FSD Beta 11.4.1 includes additional FSD improvements outside of appears in the release notes. Beta 11.4.1 builds upon FSD Beta 11.4, which was an internal only build, and thus these improvements below are also expected to be in this update:

– Improved the decision to assert or yield for pedestrians at more crosswalks by evaluating multiple possible futures in the joint space of ego’s actions and the pedestrian’s response.

– Improved ego’s behavior near VRUs by measuring their probability of intersecting ego’s path, based on their kinematic data, and preemptively decelerating when the estimated risk is high.

– Improved turn performance in dense unstructured city environments. Examples of improved cases include: turning when the turn lane is blocked by parked cars and avoiding turning into bus lanes.

– Improved lane guidance module to feed in long range routing “hints” to the network for which lanes ego needs to be in to reach its destination. Also significantly improved per-lane routing type autolabeler. These changes combined resolved 64% of all interventions caused by bad routing type.

– Improved geometric consistency between lane, line, road edge and restricted space detections by re-training our networks on the same dataset with the latest version of our “lane guidance” module, and by using a common features space to predict line, road edge and restricted space.

– Improved recall for partial cut-ins by 39% and precision for false positive cut-ins due to lane changes into adjacent lanes by 66%, resulting in a 33% reduction in overall lane-changing prediction error. This was accomplished by further increasing our auto-labeled fleet dataset by 80k clips, improving the accuracy of the auto-labeling algorithm, and tuning the distribution of training supervision.

– Improved understanding for when to use bus lanes and when to avoid them, by updating the lane type detection network and improving map-vision fusion.

– Improved speed control during lane changes through better consideration of upcoming navigation deadlines, required back-to-back lane changes and presence of a vehicle behind ego.

– Added new Vision Speed network to infer the typical driving speed on a given road. This is used to limit the maximum allowed speed in environments such as parking lots and residential roads.

– Mitigated hydroplaning risk by making maximum allowable speed in Autopilot proportional to the severity of the detected road conditions. In extreme cases, Autopilot may use the wetness of the road, tire spray from other vehicles, rain intensity, tire wear estimation or other risk factors that indicate the vehicle is near the handling limit of the surface to warn the driver and reduce speed.

– Improved long-range path blockage detection and control on city streets. Ego will now be able to perform lane changes due to upcoming path blockages earlier.

– Improved developer productivity with better code diagnostics and C++20 features by upgrading compiler to clang-16. This also improved photon-to-control vehicle response latency by 2%.

When a destination is entered in the vehicle’s navigation system, the Tesla app will now display the same route path that is displayed in the vehicle’s navigation system.

Before this update, the app would display the driver’s destination, the estimated battery at arrival, and the estimated time of arrival (ETA), but the map would only display the vehicle’s current location and destination.

While the vehicle is in reverse, the reverse camera will now remain on the screen at all times.

Most apps will now be grayed out and temporarily unavailable while the vehicle is in reverse.

In situations where your vehicle is waiting for the air in the HVAC system to warm up before turning on the fan, your vehicle will now display ‘Warming Up’ above the cabin temperature.

Tesla has added a new option to its Service Mode. Under the ‘High Voltage’ menu, there is now a Charging menu in addition to the HV System option. You’ll now be able to see information regarding your vehicle’s charging system.

The charge port section will display whether there’s a cable connected, whether it’s latched, or if the button on the cable is being pressed.

The battery section will display the state of the vehicle’s battery management system as well as the minimum and maximum coolant temperatures detected.

Note: Tesla’s Service Mode is meant to only be accessible by certified service technicians.

The vehicle’s browser has been updated. Tesla’s browser was previously based on Chrome version 102, which was released in the summer of 2022.

It is now based on a more recent release, version 109, which contains various bug fixes and support for newer web standards.

The car image on the tire pressure swipeable card in the Model 3 and Model Y has been updated.

Instead of featuring the vehicle from a top-down perspective with the front and rear cut off, the visualization now displays the vehicle from a 3/4 view from behind.

With this update, Tesla has made improvements to Apple Music. When playing a playlist or album, Apple Music will now display upcoming songs in the ‘Up Next’ section like other music services.

Tesla appears to also have made various improvements to improve the playback and speed when streaming Apple Music. Users are reporting a smoother and faster experience when streaming music.

When viewing Superchargers nearby, the vehicle will now display the cost per kWh in addition the location, distance, speed and number of stalls available at the Supercharger.

The cost per kWh displayed may be time-based and could change depending on when you arrive. To preview your cabin camera feed go to Controls > Service and tap on Preview Camera.

The new Model S and Model X will now display a visualization of the vehicle on the center screen. Similarly to the Model 3 and Model Y, this gives owners easy access to open the frunk and trunk, as well as lock or unlock the vehicle.

This prevents owners from having to go to Controls every time they need to open the frunk/trunk from inside the vehicle.

The visualization goes away once you tap any other area of the screen.

If you set your seat heaters to be in the vehicle’s launcher, they will now display gray heat ‘waves,’ even when they’re turned off.

The ‘Suspension’ menu for vehicles equipped with an air suspension has been redesigned. The adjustment for ride height is now at the top of the menu, next to the vehicle’s image.

