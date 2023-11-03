Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Sets Disney+ … – Variety

By Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Disney+ subscribers will be able to jump into the Quantum Realm next month when “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hits the streaming service.

The film, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors, will come to Disney+ worldwide on May 17. That’s 89 days after “Quantumania” opened wide in the U.S. on Feb. 17. The movie’s streaming debut also will come one month after it was released April 18 on digital for rent or purchase; on physical media, it’s set to drop on May 16 in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD formats.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” has been one of the worst-reviewed Marvel movies to date. It hauled in $213 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run and grossed $261.6 million worldwide; the movie had an estimated production budget of $200 million.

In the movie, Marvel’s third in the Ant-Man franchise, superheroes Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures — and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” also stars Majors as Kang the Conqueror, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

In his review of the movie, Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote, “‘Quantumania’ is fun, as well as bedazzling, relentless and numbing, then fun again just when you think you’ve had enough; all of that gets mashed together.” He added, “I’ve rarely encountered a Marvel adventure that’s this busy with a do-or-die saving-the-cosmos plot that feels this much like it exists simply to set up the next dozen chapters of something.”

VIP+ Analysis: Assessing Bob Iger’s ‘Ant-Man’ Dilemma

Stream “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Disney+ starting May 17:

