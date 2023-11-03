Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) to Be Removed from Bakkt. Here's Why – U.Today

Bakkt, the digital asset platform based in New York, will delist three leading cryptocurrencies – Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Polygon (MATIC), according to a recent report by Fortune.

This surprising decision follows Bakkt’s $155 million acquisition of Apex Crypto, a development that significantly expanded Bakkt’s altcoin offerings.

Bakkt has cited the increasingly uncertain regulatory landscape as the catalyst for this move. The company intends to gain a clearer understanding of regulatory measures for listing additional cryptocurrencies.

Recent lawsuits filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against prominent cryptocurrency behemoths Binance and Coinbase have evidently influenced this decision.

The SEC has leveled allegations that SOL, MATIC, and ADA — the cryptocurrencies that Bakkt is preparing to delist — are actually unregistered securities.

Notably, this is not Bakkt’s first instance of delisting; the platform previously removed other significant tokens such as Aave, Avalanche, and Compound in May.

As reported by U.Today, Robinhood, a widely used trading platform, has also discontinued support for ADA, SOL, and MATIC. This came right after the SEC’s lawsuits against the two flagship crypto exchanges.

Meanwhile, IOG and the Solana Foundation, the respective organizations behind Cardano and Solana, have rejected the SEC’s claims, arguing that the blockchains are decentralized.

Seemingly unfazed by the lawsuit, Coinbase has announced that it will not delist any assets or discontinue its staking services.

The upcoming weeks and months are expected to significantly shape the future course of these digital assets and the broader cryptocurrency market.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

