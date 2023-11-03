Nothing Phone 1 gets Nothing OS 1.1.4 update: Bugs fixed, better camera and more | Mint – Mint

Nothing Phone 1, a UK smartphone brand has begun rolling out an update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 along with the September 2022 Android security patch for the smartphone. This update brings a host of camera improvements and introduces power-consumption optimisation for the Always On Display alongside bug fixes for the smartphone maker’s first handset.

Updating to Nothing OS 1.1.4 update would let users add a Nothing watermark to their photos and offers support for the low latency high-definition audio codec (LHDC) codec on the Nothing Phone 1.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing has announced the rollout of Nothing OS 1.1.4 for the Nothing Phone 1 via a tweet on Sunday. This new over the air (OTA) firmware update comes with new features, several camera upgrades, bug fixes, and performance optimisations. The update is 126- MB in size.

The camera setup of the Nothing Phone 1 appears to benefit the most from the latest Nothing Nothing OS update. In a similar move like Realme and Xiaomi, the Nothing Phone 1 would also let users add a watermark to their photos.

This update adds improvements to the ultra-wide camera’s colour calibration while improving colour consistency between the main and ultra-wide sensors. It also introduces a new motion detection algorithm which offers better stabilisation while capturing moving subjects. As per the changelog, the Nothing has also increased the shooting speed of the ultra-wide camera in HDR.

This latest update from Nothing brings integrated features from the Nothing Ear 1 app into Nothing OS. It will let users switch between noise cancellation modes and modify gesture controls right from the quick settings panel and settings section. Furthermore, the update improves the navigation accessibility on the phone by adding an option to flip the three button navigation bar. This also brings support for the LHDC audio codec.

Moreover, as per the Nothing’s changelog, the update includes the September 2022 Android security patches. It also optimises the Always On Display feature to increase the battery life of the smartphone. Reportedly, it adds a new UI for system updates and provides improved thermal performance, with an improved face unlock algorithm.

