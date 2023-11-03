What iPhone color is most popular? – 9to5Mac

CIRP is out with its latest report today that reveals what iPhone colors are most popular when it comes to the current lineup of Apple’s smartphones. What’s your guess? Here’s what the data shows for each model…

For this latest lighthearted study, CIRP asked iPhone owners during the holiday quarter about what color they went with. The firm notes that historically, most people stick with black/gray or white, but there were a few of the iPhones that saw a higher proportion of the colored models as most popular.

iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max owners were the most likely to go for color with 42% opting for the unique Deep Purple and 24% going for gold. That’s 2/3rds of 14 Pro customers going for the more vibrant finishes.

Meanwhile, for iPhone 14/Plus, 27% of owners went for blue, 22% for purple, and 14% for red – roughly 63% going for color compared to the remainder picking Midnight or Starlight (black and off-white).

iPhone 12 and SE owners were the most likely to go with the basic Midnight finish. Here are the full results for what iPhone colors are most popular:

CIRP says it was somewhat surprised that Deep Purple was so popular for the iPhone 14 lineup since customers are keeping their devices longer and “we might expect them to make more conservative color choices.” It notes part of that could be because “Apple aggressively promoted the new purple iPhone 14/Plus and 14 Pro/Max models.”

What color did you go with for your current iPhone? Share down in the comments!

