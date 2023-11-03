How Much It Costs Apple to Make an iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple doesn’t reveal how much it costs to produce an iPhone 14 Pro Max. But analysts have traced the company’s global production lines to get an idea. WSJ’s Dalvin Brown explains why some materials are getting cheaper, while other costs are rising. Photo Composite: David Fang
March 23, 2023
3:41
Dalvin Brown
Dalvin Brown covers personal technology, including the latest smart devices, apps and services making an impact on consumers. His videos take you behind the scenes to find out what the latest tech developments mean for you.
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Dow Jones Products
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Home Latest News How Much It Costs Apple to Make an iPhone 14 Pro Max...
How Much It Costs Apple to Make an iPhone 14 Pro Max – The Wall Street Journal
How Much It Costs Apple to Make an iPhone 14 Pro Max