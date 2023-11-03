Valorant ranks order, distribution, and ranking system explained – PCGamesN

Everything you need to know about Valorant ranks in November 2023, including Act rank, rank distribution, restrictions, and what you need to do to earn a rank.

What are Valorant ranks? We’ve taken a deep dive into the Valorant ranking system, to show you how they work, and what the current distribution is. Looking at these figures, we can glean all kinds of information, like where you sit against the average player, as well as time and energy is being put into the FPS at the moment.

Like all competitive FPS games, Valorant has a couple of different ways it measures ranking progress and the overall rating of players against each other. Each player has an overall Valorant rank, but there’s also a dedicated ‘Act rank’ for each act. On top of that, there’s also a concept called ‘rank rating’, which is connected to MMR. Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant ranks, the current rank distribution, and competitive play.



Here is a complete list of Valorant ranks:

While your rank is an overall (and accurate) reflection of your skills and abilities, you also earn a separate Act rank as you play through each individual act. Your Act rank is officially the highest ranked win, which Riot likes to call your “proven skill”.

There’s a hollow triangular badge you fill in during the course of an act, with miniature colored triangles being slotted in as you play. Regardless of how many different rank colors the badge gets filled up by, only the top most triangle – your highest ranked win – will define your Act rank.

This is also what governs the reward you’ll receive at the end of the Act – even if you’ve spent the majority of your time in Gold, if you have a win in Diamond 1, you’ll receive the Diamond rewards. Your Act rank resets between ranks, but your previous MMR is taken into account as you play your placement matches for subsequent acts.



Rank distribution is important in any competitive shooter, and Valorant is no exception. Riot itself has shared information on this as far back as Episode 3 Act 1, where the studio said it was concerned there were too many people in the lower ranks and not enough making it through to the higher tiers.

Stats have yo-yo’d throughout 2023, with some months far and away more popular than others. Following a lower rank distribution in the Summer, when people were seemingly playing less, November has seen another spike, which more players reaching the Ascendant and Immortal ranks.

Valorant rank distribution for November 2023:

Since Episode 4 Act 1, in order to earn ranks in Valorant’s competitive mode you need to have an account level of at least 20. Once you’ve hit that threshold, you can engage in ranked play. At the start of every episode, you need to play five placement matches, but for every Act 2 and 3 within an episode, you only need to play one placement match – your rank resets at the start of every Act.

Valorant is a game that tries to promote competitive play between teams, although Riot has also tried to be generous with allowing friends to play with each other, even if there is a rank disparity. When it comes to playing with friends, there are some rules to keep in mind:

In terms of rank disparity, there are only restrictions for groups of two or three players. If the lowest person in the team is Iron or Bronze, then the highest can be no higher than Silver (any tier). If the lowest is Silver, then the highest can be no higher than Gold (any tier). If Gold is lowest, then Platinum is highest – again, any tier.

If the lowest rank in the team is Platinum, Ascendant, Immortal, or Radiant, then the highest player can be no more than one level higher – so if the lowest is Platinum 2, then highest can only be Diamond 2. Five-stack parties ignore disparity restrictions, although depending on how big the disparity might be, there may be significant rank rating penalties. You can go to the official Valorant competitive FAQ for more details on this.

