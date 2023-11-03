Best Google Pixel deals: Google Pixel 6 and 7 phones are on sale at … – Mashable

As of Feb. 9, Amazon is having a sale on several models of Google Pixel phones for up to 33% off. Here are the best ones to shop:

BEST NEW PHONE DEAL: The Google Pixel 7 Pro was one of the best new releases of 2022. $749 $899 (save 17%)

BEST BUDGET PHONE DEAL: The Google Pixel 6a features the Google Tensor, the first chip designed just for the Pixel, for even faster processing times. $299 $449 (save 33%)

BEST EVERYDAY PHONE DEAL: The Google Pixel 7 has a 24-hour battery life and a 50-megapixel camera for perfect selfies. $499 $599 (save 17%)

Google phones may not be as popular as some Apple or Samsung models, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t excellent options. If you’re looking to try one out for size, now’s a great time to do so: Amazon has several models of Google Pixel phones on sale for up to 33% off, including the newest model. We rounded up the best deals on Google Pixels:

The Google Pixel 7 Pro — one of the most stylish phone releases of the past year— has a lot going for it. With a 50-megapixel camera, six wide telephoto lenses, and powerful zoom, it’s the best phone for content-quality selfies. The Pro’s 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything you stream stunning and immersive, and a refresh rate of 120Hz means a smoother, more responsive performance even when you’re running several apps at a time.

The powerful Google Pixel 6a features the Google Tensor chip, the first chip designed specifically for the Pixel, which lets you do tons of things at the same time, fast; think image editing, video recording, and running multiple apps smoothly. While the Pixel 6a doesn’t come with wireless charging, it makes up for it by staying powered for over a day on a single charge.

The Google Pixel 7 features an upgraded Tensor G2 Chip that Google claims is 20% more efficient than the previous version on the 6a. The battery helps conserve power, and a single charge can last up to three days when the Extreme Battery Saver feature is turned on. This phone also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for great gaming, and scratch-resistant glass.

