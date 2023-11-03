Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 6, 2023: Win daily gifts | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are available now. The 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. These codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
For those unaware, the multiplayer game launched in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and has become popular after the former’s ban.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 6, 2023:
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZATXB24QES8
U8S47JGJH5MG
XFW4Z6Q882WY
TDK4JWN6RD6
HFNSJ6W74Z48
FFDBGQWPNHJX
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
4TPQRDQJHVP4
WD2ATK3ZEA55
E2F86ZREMK49
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
