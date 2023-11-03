Windows 11 Beta build (KB5025303) fixes LAPS, ReFS issue, gets new Firewall and Widgets – Neowin

































































































Apr 27, 2023 13:15 EDT · Hot!



Today, Microsoft has released builds 22624.1680 and 22621.1680 (KB5025303) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1680 and Build 22624.1680 (KB5025303) to the Beta Channel.

The latest build brings the evolved widgets board, new Firewall settings, fixes the LAPS issue and an ReFS issue, and more. The full changelog is given below:

Evolved Widgets Board

We are beginning to preview a revamp of the widgets board experience with a larger canvas (3-columns if supported by the device) and new zones to provide users quick access to glanceable widgets from their apps and services as well as enable users to take a high-value break with their personalized feed.

[We are beginning to roll this out, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders in the Beta Channel just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.]

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Widgets.

[General]

[Widgets]

[File Explorer]

We fixed the following issues for Insiders with access keys in File Explorer:

[Input]

[Live captions]

[Notifications]

[Search on the Taskbar]

[Widgets]

You can find the official blog post here.









