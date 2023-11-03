Binance Coin Price Prediction: Volume Action Hints BNB Price is Under Temporary Correction; Buy Again? – CoinGape

Published April 3, 2023

Binance Coin Price Prediction: Amid the recent allegation against leading crypto exchange Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the BNB price turned down from a combined resistance of a downsloping trendline and $338. Furthermore, this resistance trendline is part of a long-symmetrical triangle pattern that carries an ongoing sideways trendline. Thus, a bearish resistance from the pattern’s trendline has put the BNB price under a temporary correction.

advertisement

Source- Tradingview

A bearish reversal from the $338 resistance has recorded a 9% loss within the last three weeks and plunged the Binance coin price to its current price of $312. Moreover, the daily time frame chart shows the ongoing correction is led by a steeper resistance trendline assisting sellers in maintaining trend control.

Thus, until this overhead trendline is intact the current correction phase will prolong for a few more trading sessions.

Also Read: Best Crypto Exchanges For Recurring Purchases In 2023

However, the decreasing volume and daily candle with lower price rejections indicate weakness in bearish momentum. Thus, this ongoing downfall may offer a pullback opportunity to traders before the uptrend resumes.

A bullish breakout from the resistance trendline will be the key signal for the end of the ongoing correction. The potential rally may surge the price 7.5% higher to rechallenge the long coming resistance trendline.

Relative strength index: the daily-RSI slope nosedived below the midline the negative sentiment in the market is rising.

EMAs: the BNB price breakdown from the 20-day EMA slope gives an additional edge to short-sellers. However, the other daily EMAs wavering just below the current price and $300 creates multiple support for buyers

advertisement

Published 19 mins ago

Published 1 hour ago

Published 2 hours ago

Published 4 hours ago

Published 4 hours ago

advertisement

advertisement

Your daily dose of Market analysis & Price updates.

source