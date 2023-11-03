100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple iPad Pro is the best tablet to … – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple released a new iPad Pro last month, just in time for the holidays. The sleek and powerful Apple iPad Pro will definitely be one of the most wanted holiday gifts this season. The powerful tablet offers improved functionality over the standard iPad device with a beautiful display, advanced drawing functionality and ultra-fast performance thanks to the M2 chip.
Keep reading to find why we chose to add the Apple iPad Pro to our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts series — and why your friends and family would love to find it under the Christmas tree it this holiday season.
Top products in this article
The best Apple tablet to give: 11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $799
Get the bigger iPad Pro: 12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,099
Best Android alternative: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $999 (reduced from $1,099)
Apple iPads are a popular gift every year, and the brand-new Apple iPad Pro is sure to be at the top of everyone’s holiday liss. It includes Apple’s powerful M2 chip for the fastest performance available in any iPad model. The iPad Pro also offers all day battery life, so it’s perfect to take on the go.
One of the great things about the iPad Pro is its versatility. Here at CBS Essentials, we’re big fans of tech items that can serve multiple purposes. The iPad Pro can skillfully operate as a standard tablet, but it also has the power to function as a laptop when connected with a keyboard. It’s great for working professionals that want to get some emails done on the train to work or students that don’t want to lug around a full laptop on campus. It’s also the best iPad model for digital art.
Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides a more effortless experience. The Apple Pencil can now be detected up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display, which allows users to draw with more precision and preview marks before they make them. It also makes it more efficient for the iPad to register handwriting and convert it to text with the Scribble app. This makes it an even more useful gift for artists or students.
The iPad Pro’s versatility makes it a great gift for everyone on your list — especially those who love Apple tech.
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet — and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.
The Apple iPad Pro is available with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display or a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Memory configurations range from 128GB to 2TB. You can also choose between cellular and Wi-Fi only connectivity options
11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $799
11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (cellular, 128 GB), $984 (reduced from $999)
12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,099
12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (cellular, 128 GB), $1,299
The iPad Pro is the most powerful model in Apple’s iPad lineup, but some people may prefer a more simple (or affordable) tablet. If the iPad Pro isn’t the right gift for your intended recipient, consider these options instead.
This slightly older model still provides strong processing speeds and a terrific user experience. This model has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with users praising the speed, display quality and artistry tools. Plus it’s on sale now following the release of the new model.
11″ Apple iPad Pro 5 (Wi-Fi only) (128 GB), $699 (reduced from $799)
12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 5 (Wi-Fi only) (256 GB) (space gray), $1,099 (reduced from $1,199)
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (Wi-Fi +Cellular) (256 GB) (space gray), $999 (reduced from $1,099)
The latest edition in Apple’s classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple’s True Tone technology. It has Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9’s A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.
The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. The iPad 10 starts at $449.
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $449
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 256GB), $599
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 64GB), $599
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 256GB), $749
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $520 (reduced from $599)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $400 (reduced from $499)
Amazon has a wide range of inventory — and a good deal — on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $550 (reduced from $649)
Many people are loyal to their mobile operating system. If you’re shopping for a gift for someone who prefers Android devices to Apple ones, you should skip the Apple iPad and buy one of these top-rated alternatives from Samsung and other brands instead.
The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great gift for the holidays. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. An S Pen is included.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $950 (reduced from $1,099)
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $599 (reduced from $780)
The 4.6-star-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. Now on sale at Amazon, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $160 (reduced from $230)
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet’s lock screen. The ad-free models don’t have these lock screen ads — a better choice for those who are gift shopping.
The tablet is available for preorder now and will be released on Oct. 19. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors. You can save $15 buy getting an ad-supported version (with lock screen advertisements) instead, but if you’re gifting, we strongly recommend the ad-free version.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $115
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 64 GB), $145
Looking for a gift for a gamer? You can also get the Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, which includes a Luna Cloud gaming controller.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32 GB) gaming bundle, $170
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.
Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great deal at only $20 more than the standard model. It comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $135
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 64 GB), $165
It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it’s not. Last year’s holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there’s inflation — unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.
So it’s time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials’ 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We’ve based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.
Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple’s newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.
Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.
First published on October 17, 2022 / 2:26 PM EDT
Everything you need to know about gutter guards, plus recommendations for the best gutter guards available
Discover awesome pre-Black Friday 2023 deals available right now on popular TVs.
Shop the best iPad deals ahead of Black Friday 2023, from iPad Air to iPad Pro.
Check out these fun, unique stocking stuffer ideas from Sony, Lego and more.
Samsung is offering massive pre-Black Friday discounts on refrigerators, ranges, laundry appliances and more.
Shop the best expert-recommended 3D printers in 2023.
The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers face off tonight during TNF. Here’s how to watch and stream the game.
Shop more deals.
We tried Home Chef’s meal kit offerings, including ready-made and pre-portioned dinners, for an honest review.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Maine to meet with first responders and families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.
The Supreme Court said it will consider a challenge to a Trump-era regulation that bans bump stocks, which modify semi-automatic rifles to increase their rate of fire.
Trump political appointee and Marine Corps veteran Federico Klein was sentenced to almost six years in prison for attacking law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
The billionaire is moving away from Amazon’s headquarters “to be close to” his parents, partner and space company, he said in an Instagram post.
Footage from a bodycam, worn by Deputy Scott Pracht of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, as well as video from the home’s doorbell camera, shows the officer responding after receiving the 911 call.
The billionaire is moving away from Amazon’s headquarters “to be close to” his parents, partner and space company, he said in an Instagram post.
Jurors found that Monsanto failed to warn consumers about pesticide’s health risks, siding with a California man who alleged it gave him cancer.
Labor Department reports fewer than expected employment gains last month with jobless rate rising to 3.9%.
The number of people seeking help on the platform to pay student loans has exploded over the last year, the crowdfunding site says.
They say they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which Joseph Emerson was accused of trying to shut down the Alaska Airlines plane’s engines.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Maine to meet with first responders and families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.
The Supreme Court said it will consider a challenge to a Trump-era regulation that bans bump stocks, which modify semi-automatic rifles to increase their rate of fire.
Trump political appointee and Marine Corps veteran Federico Klein was sentenced to almost six years in prison for attacking law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Eric Trump returned to the stand in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday, wrapping up his testimony before his father is set to face questions next week.
Former President Donald Trump appealed the narrow gag order re-imposed by District Judge Tanya Chutkan last week.
Gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends Sunday might sound like a win, but experts say “falling back” can disrupt our health. Here’s some expert advice to help you cope.
Among middle schoolers, increases were seen in the use of tobacco products.
In our award-winning Note to Self series, former “Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his nearly fatal battle with drug addiction and his inspiring road to recovery that’s helped save the lives of countless others.
The American Cancer Society on Wednesday updated its age guidelines for lung cancer screenings, recommending yearly cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 who smoke or formerly smoked.
Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.
After Pablo Escobar’s death, the so-called “cocaine hippos” were left to roam freely and environmental authorities have been helpless to curb their numbers.
“They cut off our fuel, water and electricity,” said Hassan Zain al-Din, “but not our belonging.”
The Pakistani government gave 1.7 million Afghan refugees living in the country until Nov. 1 to leave voluntarily or face arrest and forced deportation.
A video shared by the Navy showed the exercises, including the moment the rocket was remotely launched.
A recent report from the National Science Foundation found 59% of women said they’d experienced harassment or assault while in Antarctica.
The Fab Four on Thursday released the much-awaited song “Now and Then,” completing an unfinished demo that was started by John Lennon in 1978. The surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, utilized artificial intelligence to parse out Lennon’s vocals.
Emily Hampshire, best known for playing “Stevie” on “Schitts Creek,” said she regretted her costume choice, saying it made light of the issue of domestic abuse.
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.
Stephen Colbert announced that Taylor Tomlinson will be the host of new late-night show “After Midnight.”
“Now and Then” combines old recordings by John Lennon and George Harrison with new sounds from the surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
Meta is offering a monthly subscription plan at about $11 a month for people in Europe who want to see Instagram or Facebook without any ads. That price will bump up to about $17 early next year and Meta will still collect the same amount of personal data from each user. Shira Ovide, a tech reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the move.
DoorDash orders that don’t include tip tend to result in slower delivery, according to the app. Here’s why.
President Biden signed a landmark executive order Monday intended to create safeguards for artificial intelligence. It requires AI developers to share their safety test results with the U.S. government and calls for national standards and tests to ensure AI tools are safe before the public can use them. CBS News’ Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Google’s CEO testified in court Monday, defending the company against Justice Department claims that it is a monopoly. New York Times technology reporter Nico Grant joins CBS News to unpack the case.
President Biden on Monday signed an executive order creating new standards for safety and privacy protections over artificial intelligence. Technology researcher Dewey Murdick joins CBS News to break down what the order means for Americans.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A new study says the collision with a proto-planet called Theia 4.5 billion years ago left remnants deep inside Earth — and also created the moon.
NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope studied the nebula for about 17 days, the agency said, marking the longest time it has focused on one object.
A millionaire enamored with bats, and concerned about threats to their natural habitat, built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling Texas ranch. After years of waiting, the bats showed up.
Texas millionaire David Bamberger was so enamored with the bats he saw at the renowned Bracken Cave Preserve outside San Antonio, and was so concerned about threats to the flying mammals’ natural habitat, that in the late 1990s he built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling ranch near Johnson City. For a long time, no bats showed up. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on what happened once they did.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett has more.
They say they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which Joseph Emerson was accused of trying to shut down the Alaska Airlines plane’s engines.
The former billionaire cryptocurrency mogul faces a potential prison term of more than a century following his conviction.
A jury Thursday night found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman and national correspondent Errol Barnett have more.
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.
The six-member crew included three paying customers: a planetary scientist, a popular STEM educator and an investment manager.
The Lucy spacecraft’s primary mission is to explore a series of asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.
The fourth all-female spacewalk accomplished one major objective, but the crew ran out of time to retrieve a failed electronics box.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.
Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case
The $14.5 billion military aid package for Israel passed in the House of Representatives Thursday is not expected to be considered by the Senate. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on what this means for Israeli and U.S. priorities in the Middle East.
Job growth slowed more than expected in October. The Labor Department reports employers added 150,000 jobs to the U.S. Economy. CBS News business and tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent reports on the latest figures.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel to ensure more humanitarian aid and protection for Palestinian civilians trapped in Gaza. CBS News’ Ramy Inocencio and Christina Ruffini report on the latest diplomatic developments in the Middle East.
Meta is offering a monthly subscription plan at about $11 a month for people in Europe who want to see Instagram or Facebook without any ads. That price will bump up to about $17 early next year and Meta will still collect the same amount of personal data from each user. Shira Ovide, a tech reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the move.
Job growth slowed more than expected in October and the unemployment rate climbed to 3.9%, marking the end of large monthly gains, the government reported on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 150,000 last month versus a downwardly revised 297,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.8% the month prior, according to the Labor Department. Jeanna Smialek, a Federal Reserve and economy reporter for The New York Times, joined CBS News to discuss the numbers.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple iPad Pro is the best tablet to … – CBS News
Watch CBS News