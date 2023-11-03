PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update for Global version: APK download link for global Android users – Sportskeeda

The immense success of PUBG Mobile can be credited to its developers, who frequently add new features to the game via updates. However, before these features are added to the official game, they are tested in a beta version.

PUBG Mobile’s 1.3 beta version was released recently, providing players with an opportunity to test out several new additions, including the Karakin map. Players can download this beta version from the official website of the game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest beta version of PUBG Mobile on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta APK file download: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version:

Step 1: Players must first download the APK file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: They should then enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option and install the APK file.

Step 3: After the game is installed, players can open the application. Next, they have to choose the required resource pack – Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Upon the completion of the download process, players can click on the ‘guest’ option. They will then be able to enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version.

Players were previously required to have an Invitation Code to access the beta server. However, the developers have now removed that requirement.

If players face an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

The size of the APK file 606 MB, so players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their Android devices. The size of the resource pack depends on the option that the players select.

