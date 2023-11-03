New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (November 2022) – TV Guide

Join or Sign In

Amazon Prime Video still doesn’t release the amount of new shows and movies as Netflix does (no one can match that output!), but lately it’s been stressing quality over quantity. Shows like The English, The Peripheral, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have all been varying degrees of good, and Prime Video hopes to continues that trend with a pair of movies coming out in the second half of November. Up next is the comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding, which stars Kristen Bell, Allison Janney, and Ben Pratt as people that you would hate at any wedding. And just before Thanksgiving is the streaming premiere of Goodnight Oppy, which just won five major awards, including Best Documentary Feature, at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

Below you’ll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in November, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that’s accessible through Prime Video but doesn’t require Prime membership.

Good Night Oppy

The British film My Policeman, which was recently released in theaters, is getting a wide range of reviews from critics and audience members alike, but don’t let that stop you from rummaging through this period romance for clues about Harry Styles‘s relationship with Olivia Wilde and who maybe spat on whom at the Don’t Worry Darling movie premiere. Styles plays a British cop who is the pointy end in a love triangle that features his to-be wife (Emma Corrin) and a musem curator (David Dawson), with their messy love stuff played out over two timelines as they try to mend the past much later in life (with different actors). According to critics, the clandestine homosexual relationship in a time where we were far from progressive should be the fuel for this movie’s engine, but the actors and woeful mood make this tougher than your average sad love story. [Trailer]

Emily Blunt gets in on the Western craze with this series that Prime Video describes as a "chase Western," which I assume means there are lots of chases in it. Blunt plays an English aristocrat who finds herself teaming up with (and falling for?) a Pawnee scout as their missions of revenge intertwine. This one looks to be more stylish than the cowboy dad shows that have come out recently, with violence offsetting the dark humor and gorgeous vistas. I’ll watch! [Trailer]

Kristen Bell, Allison Janney, and Ben Platt headline this film about a trio of family members who head to London for their daughter/half-sister’s wedding, and end up becoming those people, you know, the people we hate at the wedding. And in this case, that means not just being brash Americans, but annoying people from any country. The comedy has the challenge of making Bell and Janney unlikable. Good luck with that. [Trailer]

The closest thing we have to a real-life Wall-E is the Mars rover Opportunity, which landed on the Red Planet in 2004 for a 90-day mission but ended up operating for almost 15 years. This documentary film tells its story and the bond it formed with NASA operators, and will leave you wondering why you’re crying over a robot at the end. It’s got a real shot at an Oscar nomination at the 2023 Academy Awards. [Trailer]

Nov. 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Anita (2013)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Rain (1989)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Contraband (2012)

Cousins (1989)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Down To Earth (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman (Uncut) (2007)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)

Men At Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mouse Hunt (1997)

Nick of Time (1995)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Primal Fear (1996)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Scrooged (1988)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sliver (1993)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Plane (2004)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Big Country (1958)

The Doors (1991)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Machinist (2004)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

The Professional (1994)

The Relic (1997)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Train (1965)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

War Horse (2011)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Los simuladores (2002)

Nov. 2

Cujo (1983)

En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)

Nov. 3

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Nov. 4

My Policeman (2022)

El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (2022)

Nov. 9

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022)

Nov. 10

Autumn Beat (2022)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Nov. 11

La Caida / Dive (2022)

The English (2022)

From the Top of My Lungs (2022)

Mammals (2022)

Nov. 15

The Mindy Project Season 1-6 (2013)

Nov. 16

Pasos de héroe (2016)

Nov. 18

The People We Hate At The Wedding (2022)

Busco Novia (2021)

Nov. 22

Animal Kingdom Season 6 (2022)

Nov. 23

Good Night Oppy (2022)

Cyrano (2022)

Nov. 27

Angry Angel (2017)

Nov. 29

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

Nov. 1

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Adventureland (2009)

After Earth (2013)

Alex Cross (2012)

Annihilation (2018)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Dune (1984)

Fight Club (1999)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Go with It (2011)

Little Women (1994)

Mallrats (1995)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Money Monster (2016)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

October Sky (1999)

One Day (2011)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

Paul (2011)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pixi Saves Christmas (2018)

Racing Stripes (2005)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Safe House (2012)

Salt (2010)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

The Watcher (2000)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Year One (2009)

The Suze Orman Show Seasons 9-11 (2002)

Nov. 7

Judy Justice Season 2 (2022)

Nov. 11

Play-Doh Squished (2022)

Nov. 15

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Nov. 16

The Green Inferno (2013)

Nov. 17

Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure (2017)

Nov. 24

The Kid (2019)

source