The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is just $25 during Amazon's epic … – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Lily Rose, Carolin Lehmann
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is on now.
It features some impressive Black Friday deals, including 50% off the 4.4-star-rated Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen). The Amazon smart speaker is on sale for $25 right now.
The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).
Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.
“Very cool and speaker sound is superb,” wrote an Amazon customer. “The speaker sound is tremendous!”
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $25 (regularly $50)
Amazon’s Black Friday sale started a couple weeks ago, but the deals keep getting better as the sale runs on.
Read on for our favorite deal picks at Amazon’s Black Friday sale, or tap the button below to see all the deals.
Amazon gift cards make great stocking stuffers. Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time.
Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Get the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Amazon now.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)
These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged. The earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof.
CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna bought these during Amazon Prime Day 2022. “I think that these earbuds do an excellent job with both the active noise cancelling and ambient noise cancelling features. They connect really easily and offer a long battery life, plus the sound quality is about the same as AirPods.”
These JBL earbuds are on sale at Amazon during Black Friday for half off. They’re a great AirPod alternative if you want all of the features of the AirPod Pros at a price far lower than the least expensive Apple AirPods.
JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)
This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.
The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you’ve brewed your cup.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot’s P.O.O.P., or “Pet Owner Official Promise,” guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot’s most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don’t get tangled with pet hair.
When it’s done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $597 (reduced from $800)
The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)
iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $349 (reduced from $650)
The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses “Imprint Smart Mapping” technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don’t even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot’s “Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal” system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $345 (reduced from $599)
You can also get the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum bundled with the Braava Jet M6 for $635.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO plus Braava Jet M6, $649 (reduced from $900)
The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.
On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device’s ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. “We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately,” the customer wrote. “I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn’t expect much in the dust trap… I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed.”
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)
Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They’re on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You’ll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)
The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($85) via voice command.
Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)
The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.
Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.
Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $60 (reduced from $100)
Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $125 (reduced from $250)
If you’ve never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well — you’re missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)
This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon’s video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.
As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $240 (reduced from $385)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $862 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,090 (reduced from $1,400)
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras — a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4’s Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $760 (reduced from $1,100)
The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.
Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $70 (reduced from $185)
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.
65″ LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,297)
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $270 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $339 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $400 (reduced from $499)
Amazon has a wider range of inventory — and a good deal — on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB), $550 (reduced from $649)
If you’re already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you’re not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.
65″ TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $950 (reduced from $1,500)
Take advantage of the following deals on National Tree Company artificial wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas trees. All are rated 4 stars or higher, and all are discounted at Amazon now ahead of Black Friday.
Amazon’s in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)
The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that’s the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.
55″ Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $300 (reduced from $520)
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $349, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $389.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)
Shop the best featured deals available now at Walmart’s Deals for Days early Black Friday sale. Hurry — a new batch of deals is coming tomorrow, which means today could be your last chance to score these must-see Black Friday deals.
Here’s your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $249 at Walmart’s Deals for Days Black Friday sale. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can. (Hurry — it won’t last.)
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $249
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget’s multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
“I absolutely love my iRobot,” wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. “This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it’s full and it also charges on its own at the base.”
The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart’s Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $530)
It’s not every day you find 20 kitchen essentials for $1 each. But that’s what The Pioneer Woman is offering at Walmart for Black Friday right now.
This bake and prep set comes with a baker, a melamine batter bowl, a four-piece melamine measuring spoons set, a four-piece melamine measuring cups set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula and a silicone pastry brush — all for only $20.
Don’t delay on this one: One design has already sold out online (though you can still find limited quantities in local stores), and the Fancy Flourish design seen here likely will too before Black Friday is over.
The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 20-piece bake and prep set, $20
The Pioneer Woman’s Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond’s signature Fancy Flourish floral print.
It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you’ll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12″ x 8″ ceramic baker with a lid.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $60
This inexpensive 4.6-star-rated TV from LG features 4K resolution, virtual surround sound, a “game optimizer” setting and active HDR for a stunning picture. This TV is a good choice for those who have a Google-based smarthome — it works with “Hey, Google.”
55″ LG 4K LCD smart TV, $298
Here’s a Black Friday streaming deal fans of “Stranger Things” won’t want to miss — Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a “Stranger Things” Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.
Google Chromecast “Stranger Things” bundle, $29 (a $62 value)
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)
This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It’s large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it’s currently only $50.
Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)
Each 4-quart basket has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99
The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart’s Black Friday sale.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don’t have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality — and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
65″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)
Whether you’re streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.
14″ HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)
Whether you’re streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive chromebook option. The device has metal reinforce corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it’s a durable option if you’re looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.
At $79, it’s an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.
11.6″ HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)
If you’re looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that’s great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.
Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)
The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They’re water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.
Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.
Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $170)
This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets — and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its “detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.” It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that’s great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn’t enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.
Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)
This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja’s total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)
This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.
This slim robot vacuum’s powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)
Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that’s ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.
Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we’ve seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)
This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80
While there’s still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.
Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site’s expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she’s not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she’s writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.
First published on November 22, 2022 / 4:32 PM EST
Everything you need to know about gutter guards, plus recommendations for the best gutter guards available
Discover awesome pre-Black Friday 2023 deals available right now on popular TVs.
Shop the best iPad deals ahead of Black Friday 2023, from iPad Air to iPad Pro.
Check out these fun, unique stocking stuffer ideas from Sony, Lego and more.
Samsung is offering massive pre-Black Friday discounts on refrigerators, ranges, laundry appliances and more.
Shop the best expert-recommended 3D printers in 2023.
The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers face off tonight during TNF. Here’s how to watch and stream the game.
Shop more deals.
We tried Home Chef’s meal kit offerings, including ready-made and pre-portioned dinners, for an honest review.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Maine to meet with first responders and families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.
Landmark verdict could ultimately have reduce agent commissions by 30%, saving sellers a bundle, according to analysts.
The Supreme Court said it will consider a challenge to a Trump-era regulation that bans bump stocks, which modify semi-automatic rifles to increase their rate of fire.
Trump political appointee and Marine Corps veteran Federico Klein was sentenced to almost six years in prison for attacking law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
The billionaire is moving away from Amazon’s headquarters “to be close to” his parents, partner and space company, he said in an Instagram post.
Landmark verdict could ultimately have reduce agent commissions by 30%, saving sellers a bundle, according to analysts.
The billionaire is moving away from Amazon’s headquarters “to be close to” his parents, partner and space company, he said in an Instagram post.
Jurors found that Monsanto failed to warn consumers about pesticide’s health risks, siding with a California man who alleged it gave him cancer.
Labor Department reports fewer than expected employment gains last month with jobless rate rising to 3.9%.
The number of people seeking help on the platform to pay student loans has exploded over the last year, the crowdfunding site says.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Maine to meet with first responders and families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.
The Supreme Court said it will consider a challenge to a Trump-era regulation that bans bump stocks, which modify semi-automatic rifles to increase their rate of fire.
Trump political appointee and Marine Corps veteran Federico Klein was sentenced to almost six years in prison for attacking law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Eric Trump returned to the stand in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday, wrapping up his testimony before his father is set to face questions next week.
Former President Donald Trump appealed the narrow gag order re-imposed by District Judge Tanya Chutkan last week.
Gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends Sunday might sound like a win, but experts say “falling back” can disrupt our health. Here’s some expert advice to help you cope.
Among middle schoolers, increases were seen in the use of tobacco products.
In our award-winning Note to Self series, former “Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his nearly fatal battle with drug addiction and his inspiring road to recovery that’s helped save the lives of countless others.
The American Cancer Society on Wednesday updated its age guidelines for lung cancer screenings, recommending yearly cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 who smoke or formerly smoked.
Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.
After Pablo Escobar’s death, the so-called “cocaine hippos” were left to roam freely and environmental authorities have been helpless to curb their numbers.
“They cut off our fuel, water and electricity,” said Hassan Zain al-Din, “but not our belonging.”
The Pakistani government gave 1.7 million Afghan refugees living in the country until Nov. 1 to leave voluntarily or face arrest and forced deportation.
A video shared by the Navy showed the exercises, including the moment the rocket was remotely launched.
A recent report from the National Science Foundation found 59% of women said they’d experienced harassment or assault while in Antarctica.
The Fab Four on Thursday released the much-awaited song “Now and Then,” completing an unfinished demo that was started by John Lennon in 1978. The surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, utilized artificial intelligence to parse out Lennon’s vocals.
Emily Hampshire, best known for playing “Stevie” on “Schitts Creek,” said she regretted her costume choice, saying it made light of the issue of domestic abuse.
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.
Stephen Colbert announced that Taylor Tomlinson will be the host of new late-night show “After Midnight.”
“Now and Then” combines old recordings by John Lennon and George Harrison with new sounds from the surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
Meta is offering a monthly subscription plan at about $11 a month for people in Europe who want to see Instagram or Facebook without any ads. That price will bump up to about $17 early next year and Meta will still collect the same amount of personal data from each user. Shira Ovide, a tech reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the move.
DoorDash orders that don’t include tip tend to result in slower delivery, according to the app. Here’s why.
President Biden signed a landmark executive order Monday intended to create safeguards for artificial intelligence. It requires AI developers to share their safety test results with the U.S. government and calls for national standards and tests to ensure AI tools are safe before the public can use them. CBS News’ Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Google’s CEO testified in court Monday, defending the company against Justice Department claims that it is a monopoly. New York Times technology reporter Nico Grant joins CBS News to unpack the case.
President Biden on Monday signed an executive order creating new standards for safety and privacy protections over artificial intelligence. Technology researcher Dewey Murdick joins CBS News to break down what the order means for Americans.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A new study says the collision with a proto-planet called Theia 4.5 billion years ago left remnants deep inside Earth — and also created the moon.
NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope studied the nebula for about 17 days, the agency said, marking the longest time it has focused on one object.
A millionaire enamored with bats, and concerned about threats to their natural habitat, built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling Texas ranch. After years of waiting, the bats showed up.
Texas millionaire David Bamberger was so enamored with the bats he saw at the renowned Bracken Cave Preserve outside San Antonio, and was so concerned about threats to the flying mammals’ natural habitat, that in the late 1990s he built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling ranch near Johnson City. For a long time, no bats showed up. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on what happened once they did.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial came to an end Thursday with the jury finding him guilty on all charges, including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett was in court as the verdict was read.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett has more.
They say they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which Joseph Emerson was accused of trying to shut down the Alaska Airlines plane’s engines.
The former billionaire cryptocurrency mogul faces a potential prison term of more than a century following his conviction.
A jury Thursday night found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman and national correspondent Errol Barnett have more.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.
The six-member crew included three paying customers: a planetary scientist, a popular STEM educator and an investment manager.
The Lucy spacecraft’s primary mission is to explore a series of asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.
The fourth all-female spacewalk accomplished one major objective, but the crew ran out of time to retrieve a failed electronics box.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.
Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case
Missy Elliott will become the first woman rapper inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday night. Joe Levy, a contributing editor for Rolling Stone and entertainment editor at The Observer, joined CBS News to discuss Elliott’s influence on the music industry and the rest of the honorees.
President Biden will address the Lewiston, Maine, community Friday to honor the victims of the deadly mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 25. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson has a preview of Mr. Biden’s remarks.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial came to an end Thursday with the jury finding him guilty on all charges, including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett was in court as the verdict was read.
The $14.5 billion military aid package for Israel passed in the House of Representatives Thursday is not expected to be considered by the Senate. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on what this means for Israeli and U.S. priorities in the Middle East.
Job growth slowed more than expected in October. The Labor Department reports employers added 150,000 jobs to the U.S. Economy. CBS News business and tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent reports on the latest figures.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is just $25 during Amazon's epic … – CBS News
Watch CBS News