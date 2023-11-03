10 Best Romance Movies On Amazon Prime Video – Screen Rant

From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Anyone looking for a brief escape from reality can cuddle up with a gripping romance movie, and there is no shortage of them available on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has a large library of films, both new and old, and many of them chronicle blossoming relationships and rekindled romances. Whether they're modern classics or newer releases, these movies are sure to evoke some major emotions. As for which feelings they'll conjure, it depends on the type of romance film in question.

Amazon's got something for everyone, whether it's an entertaining rom-com, like The Wedding Singer, or a more dramatic tale of love, like Chemical Hearts. The streamer's offerings run the gamut, showcasing a variety of different relationships. Some will have viewers cheering the main characters on, while others will leave them with tears running down heir cheeks. If one thing's certain, it's that all of these romance movies will hook the Prime Video subscriber watching them from start to finish.

Based on Casey McQuiston's best-selling book of the same name, Red, White & Royal Blue is a newer addition to Amazon's lineup of romance movies. The Prime Video exclusive follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the current U.S. president, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) of Britain as they begin a secret romance. The politics of their relationship force them to keep things under wraps, but that proves much easier said than done. When their roles threaten to tear them apart, Alex and Henry must choose between people's expectations and each other. Despite all the high-stakes drama, Red, White & Royal Blue is a breezy and fun romance.

Another movie based on a best-selling romance novel — this time from author Sally Thorne — The Hating Game is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. And it's well worth the investment. Following corporate rivals Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell), The Hating Game is the perfect watch for anyone who enjoys a good hate-to-love relationship. As two assistants at the same publishing company, Lucy and Joshua are constantly attempting to outdo one another. However, their intense office rivalry evolves into a steamy attraction. It's one that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats for the movie's full runtime.

Directed by Eugene Ashe, the 2020 romance movie Sylvie's Love is among the most compelling currently streaming on Prime Video — and it's the perfect option for anyone who enjoys a good period piece. Opening in 1950s Harlem, the film follows the titular Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) as she falls for a saxophone player named Robert Halloway (Nnamdi Asomugha). The pair embark on a whirldwind romance that will sweep viewers up with it. Even after the pair separates for years, their feelings remain strong as ever. This second-chance romance is bound to tug on viewers heartstrings, especially with the standout performances from Thompson and Asomugha.

2022's Bros is another LGBTQ+ romance movie streaming on Prime Video, and Bros truly deserves to be a hit despite its box office flop. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the movie follows Bobby (Billy Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) as they reluctantly develop feelings for one another — a development that threatens their beloved "freedom." So begins a comical narrative that sees them dealing with their commitment issues, all while an eclectic soundtrack plays and numerous A-listers cameo. Bros is an all-around fun time, and its ending is equal parts realistic and satisfying.

Those looking for more of Lili Reinhart after Riverdale's series finale should check out Chemical Hearts on Prime Video — though no one should go into this particular romance movie looking for a cookie-cutter happy ending. The film sees Reinhart starring opposite Austin Abrams. The two play Grace Town and Henry Page, and their teenage characters fall head over heels for one another. Unfortunately, like most high school romances, things don't play out as expected. Chemical Hearts showcases stellar performances from both its leads, along with a number of scenes that will leave viewers misty-eyed before the movie is through.

Those looking for a more fantastical story can relive the hype of 2008's Twilight, a supernatural romance based on Stephenie Meyer's book of the same name. Most people have heard of Twilight by now, but the film follows vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) as he develops feelings for the new girl in town, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). Cheesy and occasionally funny without meaning to be, Twilight is by no means a masterpiece within the romance genre. However, it's fun and delivers on the intense feelings of its leads. There's a reason the movie became so popular, spawning multiple sequels and building a fanbase that still exists over a decade later.

Those searching for a lighthearted romance movie on Prime Video should look no further than 2022's Ticket to Paradise, which combines an A+ cast and a stunning setting to stellar effect. Starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts — and yes, that duo is enough reason to check this out — the film follows two divorced parents as they travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making a huge mistake in the name of love. Naturally, this stirs up all kinds of feelings between the two characters, delivering a second-chance romance that will leave even the most hard-hearted viewer in their feelings by Ticket to Paradise's ending.

A movie that's a bit heavier than the standard rom-com, 2023's Somebody I Used to Know is still worth the watch, if only for Alison Brie's and Jay Ellis' performances. They play Ally and Sean, two exes who have seemingly moved on from one another — though that's quickly called into question when Ally returns to her hometown and they reunite. The fact that Sean is engaged complicates matters, raising all kinds of difficult questions for Ally. These don't lead where viewers might expect, with Somebody I Used to Know turning some of the genre's most problematic tropes on their heads in favor of a more modern and surprising conclusion.

The oldest romance movie on this list, Four Weddings and a Funeral holds up as a solid viewing experience nearly three decades after its debut. Streaming on Prime Video, the film follows the English Charles (Hugh Grant) as he courts an American named Carrie (Andie MacDowell), who he continues to run into at weddings and eventually a funeral. The performances from Grant and MacDowell are enough reason to give this a watch, but the movie's focus on fate is also a compelling one that will leave viewers feeling uplifted.

The Wedding Singer is a classic rom-com movie, and it's among the most well-known ones streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Adam Sandler as Robbie Hart and Drew Barrymore as Julia Sullivan, this movie is worth watching for its star power alone. Of course, the fun plot, which sees Robbie and Julia realizing they're engaged to the wrong people — conveniently at the same time they meet one another — adds to the viewing experience. The Wedding Singer is one of those romance movies that remains entertaining no matters how many times viewers have seen it. Perhaps that's why its popularity has lasted for so many years.

