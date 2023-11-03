New Valheim Update is Great News for Xbox Gamers – GameRant

A new Valheim update enhances the game for Xbox players by giving them important improvements that will make the experience better on the console.

Valheim players on Xbox have now gotten a new patch, which is set to bring more stability to saves and make the console version more akin to PC. Originally released in 2021, Valheim continues to add features and bring several performance improvements during its Early Access phase, which is still set to last for a while before the 1.0 version is out.

Developed by Iron Gate Studio, Valheim was one of the most unexpected hits of 2021. The Viking-inspired sandbox survival game took the world by storm after its release and managed to sell millions of copies even while still in its Early Access version, which was originally offered only on PC. Such a huge success led the game to be available for Xbox too and for Valheim to be offered on Xbox Game Pass. However, its current performance on consoles is still far from perfect at the moment.

Now, the team behind Valheim has released a new update, specifically to improve the experience for Xbox gamers. Players can expect a few heightmap fixes, making the Xbox and PC versions of the game identical in this regard, as well as solving some issues with the gamepad and control input. Even more importantly, the update also improves the stability of saves on Xbox, a feature that was requested very often by players.

In the comments of the tweet that announces the update, it’s not hard to see how lack of save stability is by far the biggest grief that Valheim players currently have. User Marineofmagic, for instance, complained that every time they play the game on the console, they are afraid that their saves will be corrupted, and they will need to restart when they turn the game on again, losing hundreds of hours of playtime. It’s a hard situation, as many players use the best Valheim practices to achieve considerable progress, only to lose it often.

In its latest update, Valheim was already trying to fix cloud-saving issues. The 0.215.2 Valheim update, which was released a few weeks ago, already had a big focus on diminishing the chances of saves being corrupted on Xbox, as well as solving some other minor graphical glitches. At the moment, however, it’s still unclear whether this issue will be finally solved for good soon or if Xbox players will still need to wait a few more weeks before the game is finally on par with its PC version and fully safe to play without being afraid of losing saves.

Valheim is available now in early access for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

