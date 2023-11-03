Every Star Wars Movie and TV Show Streaming on Disney Plus – CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

From Andor to The Mandalorian, these are the films, live-action shows, cartoons and behind-the-scenes specials streaming now.

Boba Fett is the latest Star Wars favorite to get his own show on Disney Plus.

Fans celebrate Star Wars Day every May the Fourth (be with you). But every day is Star Wars day over on Disney Plus. To plan your Force-powered viewing, here’s a Han-dy list of every Star Wars film, TV show, animated series, Lego cartoon and documentary on the streaming platform.

All nine of the main movies are available, as well as more recent spin offs like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Just this year, Andor was acclaimed for its depth and nuance while Obi-Wan Kenobi thrillingly pitted Evan McGregor against Hayden Christensen. There’s also a bunch of behind-the-scenes documentaries like Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, about the making of the recent shows.

More exciting stuff is bound to come soon — see you for Mandalorian season 3! These are the Star Wars titles available to stream on Disney Plus today:

