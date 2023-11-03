Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18, 2023: Unlock exclusive rewards for yourself NOW! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18, 2023: Players of Garena Free Fire have a chance to unlock several exclusive rewards. You can top up now and claim the Teal Core loot box instantly. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire tweeted, “Discover the power of the Runestone Hyperbook and unlock exclusive rewards! Top up now and receive the Teal Core loot box instantly. Start your journey now!”

Players can also spin the K.O. Tower for a chance to get it for just 19 diamonds. Notably, this can be done till April 23. “Get ready to knock out your opponents with the K.O. Fist! The event is back, and you can spin the K.O. Tower for a chance to get it for just 19 diamonds. This event is available now through April 23rd!,” another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated. Apart from these, you can also get the Magical Lamp emote, Heatbound Desert Bundle, and Gloo Wall by participating in the Free Fire Magical Lamp Faded Wheel event till April 23.

Also, the latest set of redeem codes for today can also be used to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on ‘OK’.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

