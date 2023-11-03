Android 14 Beta 1.1 is here to help save your phone from Google's … – Android Police

So, so many bugs

The first Android 14 open beta arrived right on schedule this month, making it easier than ever for anyone with a supported Pixel phone to test out the next version of Google's mobile OS. Unfortunately, as we — and thousands of other testers — found, Android 14 Beta 1 was pretty damn buggy. From unresponsive fingerprint sensors to system crashes, an incremental release was bound to drop ahead of next month's I/O conference, and lo and behold, Beta 1.1 is now available for download.

As a mid-cycle launch, don't expect to find many new features or secrets hidden throughout this OS. Instead, Google seems focused on alleviating some of the worst bugs, including fingerprint unlock, failed SIM detection, and missing network information in the status bar. In my time testing Android 14 a couple of weeks ago, I found myself victim to most of the issues targeted in this patch, so it's great to see Google moving fast on this front. Here's the full list of patch notes:

This minor update to Android 14 Beta 1 includes the following fixes:

If you're already enrolled in the Android 14 beta program, this patch should arrive as an OTA update soon. You can also manually download the OTA files for flashing from Google's website. If you aren't already enlisted in the beta program and you want to try it out, installing it is as simple as clicking a couple of buttons on your PC. Otherwise, you can also skip the waiting process by manually flashing it onto your device.

Will is the Phones Editor at Android Police, which means he usually has a dozen different smartphones on his desk at any given time. He covers everything from leaks of your next phone to the components that’ll power it. He’s got plenty of opinions about the current state of Android phones — thoughts you’ll read in his reviews, editorials, and more. You’ll also find him writing up our buyer’s guides, where he hopes to help shoppers make the right choice in their next phone. Will appears on the Android Police podcast, where he occasionally taunts his co-hosts with bad opinions about smartwatches and charging cables, and writes AP’s weekend polls. In his spare time, he produces podcasts, rewatches the same 37 films, and pretends not to have a never-ending backlog of video games. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask.

