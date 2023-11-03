Powerful AI-based image generator DALL·E to become available to a million more people – Neowin

































































































Jul 21, 2022 02:48 EDT

DALL·E is an extremely powerful AI tool based on GPT-3 that can create images out of practically any text you pass to it as an input. For example, it could even construct a completely ludicrous image of a dog cutting trees if you pass DALL·E a good enough description of what you want the AI model to draw. If you’re on social media, you may have seen image generations from DALL·E’s unofficial and less powerful counterpart DALL·E Mini.

Up until now, access to DALL·E has only been given to a handful of people but it will soon become available to a million more. This announcement was made by OpenAI, the company behind DALL·E.

DALL·E has entered beta testing phase. It’s a closed beta of sorts because access will only be given to one million people on the the waitlist, as selected by OpenAI. Each individual will receive 50 free credits in their first month and then 15 complimentary credits in subsequent months. They will also have the option to purchase 115 credit-increments for $15 each.

A single credit can be used to prompt DALL·E once, and in return, it will generate four images based on the text you passed to it. So if you purchase 115 credits for $15, you will be able to send it 115 prompts and receive 460 images in total. A single credit can also be used for an edit or variation prompt, but that will return three images.

What’s even more interesting is that DALL·E users will immediately get commercial rights to any images created from their prompts. This includes reprinting, selling, and merchandising. Theroretically, a character that you conjure up using free credits could potentially be worth millions commercially.

OpenAI has noted that it will be taking the following measures to ensure that DALL·E is safe to use and that it is not misused for malicious purposes:

Finally, it is important to note that artists in need of financial assistance should fill out this form to get more details about subsidized access.

One million more people on DALL·E’s waitlist should be able to access the tool within the next few weeks.









to read and post a comment.

Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.

geekom a5

twirl 136

windows 11 insider preview promo

windows 11 insider preview promo

oukitel wp27

intel 14th gen benchmarks

windows 11 insider preview promo

terramaster f2-212

geekom pm16

windows 11 23h2

beelink ser6 max

windows 7 betta fish

© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

source