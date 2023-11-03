On James Bond Day, Prime Video Reveals Teaser Trailer for … – Amazon Studios





First look at Brian Cox as ‘The Controller,’ who controls contestants’ fate to each win up to £1M

007: Road to a Million will launch on 10 November exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories





5 October, 2023: On James Bond Day, Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated new UK Original adventure game show series 007: Road to a Million, revealing the first look at Brian Cox as “The Controller.” 007: Road to a Million, from the producers behind the James Bond film franchise, follows nine pairs of everyday people as they are unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges for a shot at each winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize.



“The Controller” (Brian Cox) is the on-screen mastermind behind the game, who dictates where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions. He monitors each pair’s quest, delighting in the unfolding drama of his intricately devised and often relentless challenges.

“The Controller” has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair of contestants, who have a chance of winning £1,000,000. To reach these questions, the pairs face Bond-inspired challenges, which push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit. Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question. If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

The teaser provides glimpses into stunning locales, including the untamed Scottish Highlands, Chile’s isolated Atacama Desert, the bustling streets of Venice, and the majestic Swiss Alps. Packed with suspense, nail-biting challenges, and high emotions, 007: Road to a Million promises a series that will have you on the edge of your seat.



007: Road to a Million will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on 10 November.



007: Road to a Million represents the growing UK Original slate on Prime Video, along with new UK-produced series and movies launching across 2023.



Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of 007: Road to a Million anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin's V6 TV Box, the TalkTalk TV set top box, Sky Q, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV, or online at www.amazon.co.uk/primevideo.



