The iPhone 15's switch to USB-C has been (almost) perfect – 9to5Mac

We’re now almost three weeks removed from the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. I published some of my very quick first impressions on launch day, particularly focused on the design and form factor of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

One thing I’ve been paying a close eye on, however, is the lifestyle impact of the iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C.

I wrote last week about the problem of finding iPhone 15 cases that have cutouts big enough for some of the thicker USB-C cables on the market. This is still something to keep in mind, but for the sake of this story, I’m going to put that issue aside.

If you asked me to summarize my thoughts on the iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C in one word, it would be “glorious.” Being able to charge my iPhone with the same cable as my iPad, Mac, and Nintendo Switch has been blissful.

I’m keenly aware that I’m not necessarily a representation of the general public when it comes to how many USB-C cables and products I have. I’ve been building up my USB-C collection since the 12-inch MacBook in 2015, and not everyone is in that same position.

I’ve seen surprisingly little pushback against USB-C from the general public. In fact, the response seems generally positive. My sister, who upgraded from an iPhone 13 to an iPhone 15 this year, was happy with the change. She told me that she charges her iPhone with MagSafe the vast majority of the time, but she was also pleased to find out that she can now use the same cable to charge her iPhone and iPad.

But the transition hasn’t been flawless. My annoyances with the iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C aren’t with the iPhone itself but rather with other accessories that Apple doesn’t yet offer with USB-C.

AirPods Max are the biggest headache in this regard. They still use Lightning to charge, and they don’t support wireless charging of any kind. This means I can’t completely rid my life of Lightning cables just yet.

Satechi’s AirPods Max 2-in-1 charging stand

I don’t charge my AirPods Max on a daily basis, but I do have to charge them around three times per week. I use them day in and day out for listening to music and podcasts, as well as for recording 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour every week. I bought AirPods Max on launch day in December 2020, so as we approach the three-year mark, the battery life is definitely dropping off at a pretty quick rate.

I’m curious to see what the future holds for AirPods Max. The rumor mill has been pretty quiet on this, but it’s becoming increasingly stupid that Apple still sells the original version at its full retail price of $549. Imagine paying $549 for a pair of headphones that use the dying Lightning connector and don’t support the latest AirPods features.

I’m also eagerly awaiting USB-C versions of the Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard for my Mac. These don’t have to be charged very often at all, so it’s not as big of an annoyance as AirPods Max.

Then, there’s the AirPods Pro issue. I’m still frustrated that Apple isn’t selling a version of the AirPods Pro charging case with USB-C. I understand that there are some hardware differences between the new USB-C version of AirPods Pro 2 and the original Lightning version, but I still think Apple should release a standalone case.

One thing I was reminded of recently, however, is that AirPods Pro 2 can be charged via the Apple Watch’s magnetic puck. This is a nice way to avoid having to use a Lightning cable. They can also, of course, be charged with any Qi charger as well.

All in all, life with an iPhone 15 that charges via USB-C has been great. It’s one of the best things about the iPhone 15 lineup, even if Apple had to make the switch kicking and screaming in response to legislation in the European Union.

I really hope Apple starts to rectify these self-inflicted pain points. As I said, I just really hope AirPods Max with USB-C are coming soon. That’s by far the biggest headache right now.

