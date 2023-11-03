Google releases Gmail app for Wear OS – The Verge

By Monica Chin, a senior reviewer covering laptops and other gadgets. Monica was a writer for Tom’s Guide and Business Insider before joining The Verge in 2020.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Google is rolling out a Gmail app for Wear OS that will allow smartwatch wearers to view their inbox and open messages. The announcement comes a few months after the app’s initial announcement at Google I/O in May.

The app (first spotted on the Google Play Store by 9to5Google) allows users to check their email from the comfort of their Pixel Watch. Per 9to5, you can refresh your inbox, scroll full emails, and switch between multiple accounts from the watch interface. New email notifications can also be displayed on the watch’s face.

This is a big step up in functionality for those who use Wear OS. Previously, Wear OS watches could receive Gmail’s push notifications (the way they could receive notifications from all kinds of other apps), but users could only archive, reply, or delete in response. The application, which will work on Wear OS 3 or Wear OS 4, is currently available for download from the Play Store.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source