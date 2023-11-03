Tesla's Year of Price Cuts Exposes Crisis for Legacy Auto – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden's administration.

Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.

Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.

Egypt Cut Deeper Into Junk With Fitch’s Second Downgrade of 2023

Ex-Barclays CEO Diamond Says Worst Ahead for Corporate Credit

Bank of Canada’s Rogers Urges Shift by Banks on Mortgage Lending

Fed Has Time to Watch the Economy and Be Patient on Rates, Bostic Says

Fed’s Kashkari Welcomes Jobs Slowdown But Doesn't Yet See End to Rate Hikes

Capital One Seeks to Offload More NYC Commercial-Property Loans

GM, Ford, Stellantis to Pay UAW Members Some Wages Lost During Strike

Expedia Leads Online Travel Stocks Higher, Lifts Holiday Hopes

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Announces Move to Miami From Seattle

SpaceX Eyes Next Starship Rocket Launch as Soon as Mid-November

Dall-E 3 Is So Good It’s Stoking an Artist Revolt Against AI Scraping

China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025

Elon Musk Calls for AI Regulations in Chat With UK Prime Minister

Biden Urges Consensus on Tackling Gun Violence in Maine Visit

Republican Presidential Candidates Face Tougher Criteria for Fourth Debate

Why 6% Commissions on US Home Sales Are on Trial

FTX Trial Fuels Frustration and Anger For Traders Who Lost Money

Berkshire Hathaway Faces January Trial Over Pilot Travel Sale

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery, says he hopes to return next summer

SBF’s Fall Isn’t Just a Morality Tale. It’s a Warning to Regulators.

Bezos’ Miami Move Is Not About Washington’s Taxes

Taylor Swift’s Deep Fake Diplomatic Counsel

Why ‘Ambition’ Is Sometimes a Dirty Word, on The Businessweek Show

Brazil Once Pioneered Generic Drugs, and Then Came a Patent War

Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction

Nascar Accused of Bias Against White Men in Its Diversity Efforts

Abortion on Ohio Ballot Seen as Test of Key 2024 Election Issue

The EV Revolution Isn’t Only Arriving on Four Wheels

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on Alert for Magma Flows After Earthquakes

Denver Migrant Shelters Swell As Cities Plead for More Federal Aid

NYC’s $16.1 Billion Tunnel to NJ Kicks Off Construction After Decades of Delays

Artifacts of a Lost St. Louis

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Guilty. What Does That Mean for Him and Crypto?

Swift SBF Conviction Vindicates Prosecution ‘Need for Speed’

SBF Tops a Long List of Crypto Hot Shots Facing Legal Reckoning

With 61% of electric cars sales in the US, Tesla is now more dominant in EVs than Apple is in smartphones.

After a decade of being trounced by Tesla Inc., this was supposed to be the year that traditional automakers finally put up a fight for electric cars. General Motors was committing its biggest brands to a new line of electric models; Ford and Volkswagen were ramping up production of EVs designed for the masses. It was, many predicted, time for the automotive world order to re-assert itself.

Things haven’t turned out that way. Ford’s vaunted F-150 Lightning has been outsold by the R1T from Rivian, a startup that sold its first vehicle just two years ago. GM’s lineup of new EVs has suffered crippling setbacks in battery manufacturing. In July, Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schaefer succinctly summarized his own company’s EV competitiveness: “The roof is on fire.”

source