5 iOS 17 Features That Require iPhone 12 or Later – MUO – MakeUseOf

Your old iPhone may support iOS 17, but that doesn’t mean you’ll get all its features.

Every year, some features in major iOS software updates require specific chipsets to ensure smooth operation. So, it's no surprise that some iOS 17 features relying on the latest machine learning algorithms require newer chips to run well.

On top of that, certain features are designed around a specific piece of hardware, like the LiDAR sensor. So, if you plan on installing iOS 17 when it launches in the fall of 2023, you should be aware of the following new features that require at least an iPhone 12.

With StandBy, your iPhone becomes a smart dashboard with glanceable information when charging on a MagSafe stand in landscape orientation.

You can make StandBy your own by adding widgets and Smart Stacks, choosing from clock styles, adding photos, and more. Large notifications, prominent buttons, and the Always-On display make onscreen information viewable from a distance.

StandBy works on all iPhones capable of running iOS 17, but only the low-power screens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max provide an uninterrupted experience. On devices without an Always-On display, you need to tap the screen to bring up StandBy.

The Point and Speak accessibility feature in Magnifier's Detection Mode lets blind and visually-impaired users point a finger toward buttons or labels on everyday objects viewed through the camera, like household appliances, to have them described or read out loud.

Because the LiDAR scanner is required for this feature, it only works on the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iOS 17 brings the familiar iMessage effects such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, confetti, laser beams, and others to FaceTime calls. These augmented reality effects fill the camera frame and work in compatible third-party video-conferencing apps, including Zoom and WebEx Meetings.

You can invoke a real-time reaction manually or with a simple hand gesture, like thumbs-up. However, gesture responses are limited to the iPhone 12 or newer when using the front camera. On older models capable of running iOS 17, like the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2020), you'll need to trigger them via the iOS Control Center manually.

Machine learning in iOS 17 analyzes every keystroke to predict what you might type next, allowing you to finish words or whole sentences. Hit the space bar when typing text in apps like Messages or Notes to use the predictive text recommendation printed in gray.

This feature can speed up text entry considerably, but it only works on the iPhone 12 and newer when using the English keyboard. Receiving inline suggestions for word and sentence completions is unsupported on the iPhone 11 and older models. Furthermore, this feature doesn't work in third-party keyboard apps like Google's Gboard and Microsoft's SwiftKey.

iOS 17's autocorrect feature has been rebuilt around "a state-of-the-art on-device machine learning language model for word prediction," according to Apple's Newsroom post.

Aside from better accuracy, corrections are temporarily underlined to visualize the changes—hit any corrected word to undo the change quickly. The new language model also helps the feature fix more types of grammatical mistakes in whole sentences than before.

iOS 17's enhanced autocorrect is language-limited to Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Korean, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, and Thai. More importantly, enhanced autocorrect in English, French, and Spanish is restricted to the iPhone 12 and newer models.

The features we listed above heavily rely on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Apple's Neural Engine coprocessor allows the iPhone to run AI algorithms independently of the CPU or GPU in a battery-efficient manner without requiring the power of the cloud.

However, not all Neural Engines are made equally. To ensure a smooth experience, some iOS 17 capabilities won't work without the 2x faster Neural Engine found in the iPhone 12's A14 Bionic chip. In addition, the A14 brings Apple's second-gen machine learning matrix accelerators that are 10x faster than the ones on the iPhone 11's A13 chip.

Although Apple's devices are well-known for keeping their value over time, the older your iPhone, the more features get restricted or unsupported. You can count on at least five years' worth of updates before your iPhone ends up on Apple's vintage list.

But if you do happen to own an older iPhone that doesn't support every new feature in iOS 17, upgrading to a newer one would be a sensible move.

By purchasing a used or brand-new iPhone 12, you won't miss out on gesture reactions, improved autocorrect, and other iOS 17 capabilities we've mentioned. But if you don't care about those features, you can keep your current iPhone for at least another year.

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Christian joined MakeUseOf in 2021 as a technical writer predominantly focused on Apple’s platforms. He also enjoys covering Windows, Android, Entertainment, Streaming, and popular devices and apps. He’s been blogging online since 2008 at places like Tom’s Guide, 9to5Mac, and iDownloadBlog though his journalism experience spans 20+ years.

Back in the 1990s when the web was born, Chris studied Information Science specializing in Expert Systems and Management Information Systems. In his graduation year, he contributed to a weekly magazine about enterprise and started a faculty e-zine distributed on campus on floppy disks. It sparked a lifelong love for writing so strongly that he dropped out and took a leap of faith in journalism.

In the early 2000s, Chris worked his way to become Editor-in-Chief of a gaming magazine. He also started three IT periodicals covering Windows PCs, consoles and consumer tech. A decade in print journalism has honed his writing and editorial skills while helping develop managerial experience. He also founded and ran a marketing/PR agency for five years, specializing in digital creative services.

source