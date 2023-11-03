After Crimson And Dark Blue iPhone 15 Pro Rumors, A Pink iPhone 15 Could Be In The Works As Leaker Shares Full List – Wccftech

We have previously heard that Apple is working on new special colors for the iPhone 15 Pro. While the final word rests with Apple, it is rumored that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in dark red and dark blue color options. Today, a leaker has shared the full list of colors for the iPhone 15 and a new pink color is part of the mix.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will house numerous changes in terms of hardware. The standard models are finally jumping on the Dynamic Island bandwagon, streamlining the entire lineup. However, Apple will make sure that the ‘Pro’ models are superior with some exclusive design elements and features, Apple releases a ‘Pro’ iPhone in a special color each year, and this time we are expecting the device to come in dark red (Crimson) or dark blue color option. A leaker shared on Twitter that Apple will launch the iPhone 15 in a new pink color option.

According to the leaker on Twitter, the iPhone 15 will be available in these new color options – Green, Light Yellow, and Pink. Apart from this, the company would also release the devices in its standard Midnight, Starlight, and Product (RED) colors. While the final word rests with Apple, we advise you to take the news with a pinch of salt.

The iPhone 15 models would launch with its fair share of upgrades as Apple struggles to keep the demand high. The iPhone 14 was a rebranded iPhone 13 with a few notable improvements on the inside. Externally, both devices featured the same design and form factor. It also featured the same A15 Bionic chip but with minor tweaks for enhanced performance. Nonetheless, it kept the demand for the devices low, and Apple is working to change the scenario. New colors, including pink, will offer choices for the end user while also contributing to increased demand.

However, the demand for iPhone 15 Pro models will be higher due to the number of changes the company will bring to the table. For one, Apple is replacing the Lightning port with USB-C, and it will open new doors for accessory makers. Furthermore, with iOS 17, the entire lineup will jump a step further than the competition.

As mentioned earlier, the final word rests with Apple. The company will announce iOS 17 and the new iPhone 15 lineup later this year in September. The company could surprise us with new features and changes. Also, we will be keeping a close eye on the latest rumors and reports, so be sure to stick around.

Subscribe to get an everyday digest of the latest technology news in your inbox

Some posts on wccftech.com may contain affiliate links. We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com

© 2023 WCCF TECH INC. 700 – 401 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada

source