Disney Plus June 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

A much-anticipated Marvel series is headlining the Disney Plus June 2023 schedule. Here are all the release dates for the new TV series and movies coming out via the streaming service this month.

On Wednesday, June 21, the streamer will air the Secret Invasion premiere. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe addition follows Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury dealing with a Skrull invasion of Earth. Fans can expect to see plenty of familiar faces as the cast involves several MCU veterans, including Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, among others. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) serves as head writer for the upcoming superhero series, with Ali Selim working behind the camera. The story will develop over six installments that air weekly.

Among other things, Secret Invasion will see the MCU debut of Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, who’s tapped to play Talos’ Skrull daughter G’iah.

Check out more streaming release schedules below:

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

Share article

source