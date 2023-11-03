Dogecoin Price Prediction: Bullish Setup Prepares DOGE Price for 32% Rally; Buy Today? – CoinGape

Published May 2, 2023

Dogecoin Price Prediction: In the daily time frame chart, the Dogecoin price is falling under the influence of a descending wedge pattern. This pattern consists of two converging trendlines, which squeeze the price action narrow for an imminent breakout. In theory, this pattern presents a higher possibility of upside breakout offering an entry opportunity to interested buyers.

advertisement

Source-Tradingview

The Dogecoin price has been in a correction phase since last month and continues to resonate within the wedge pattern as it travels lower. The coin price bounced twice from the above trendline and thrice from the lower trendline indicate, the traders respect this bullish setup and follow its potential target as well.

A recent reversal from the lower trendline has set the DOGE price to a bull cycle with the pattern to rechallenge the overhead trendline, The Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.078 and is likely to rise another 6% to hit the above trendline.

Also Read: Low Cap Crypto Gems Gunning To Explode In 2023

However, interested traders waiting for an entry opportunity should wait for a breakout above the aforementioned trendline with a daily candle closing above. The potential breakout may signal upcoming recovery and set the DOGE price for a 33% rise to hit the $0.104 mark.

Conversely, a breakdown below the support trendline will accelerate the selling pressure.

Relative Strength Index: The daily RSI slope dived deeper into the bearish territory reflecting a negative sentiment in the market

Exponential Moving Average: the flatish EMAs(20, 50, 100, and 200) reflect a sideways trend in Dogecoin price

advertisement

Published 2 hours ago

Published 4 hours ago

Published 5 hours ago

Published 6 hours ago

Published 7 hours ago

advertisement

advertisement

Your daily dose of Market analysis & Price updates.

source