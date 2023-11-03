Abbott issues FreeStyle Libre apps safety notice for Android 13 users – Diabetes UK

0345123 2399

UPDATE, 28 February, 2023: Abbott has taken steps to resolve both of these issues. Abbott has released the latest version of the FreeStyle LibreLink app (version 2.8.4), and is recommending Android 13 OS users of the FreeStyle Libre 2 update their app to this latest version. Abbott has also released the latest version of the FreeStyle Libre 3 app (version 3.4.2), and is advising people to download this for Android OS as soon as possible.

Abbott has confirmed that people using the FreeStyle LibreLink and FreeStyle Libre 3 apps for Android could temporarily experience extended periods of signal loss. They are working to correct this issue.

Abbott has issued an urgent field safety notice for customers using smartphones with the Android 13 Operating System (OS). If you are using an iPhone or Android 12 OS or below, this issue will not impact you.

During these extended periods of signal loss, users of glucose alarms will not receive alarms for low glucose or high glucose, and FreeStyle Libre 3 users will not receive real time glucose readings.

If you use the FreeStyle Libre 2 then you will still be able to check your readings as usual by scanning your sensor with the FreeStyle LibreLink app, either through your smartphone or your reader.

Not being able to receive glucose alarms could lead to users missing undetected low or high blood sugar levels. This could result in delayed treatment, such as not taking insulin for high blood sugar, or not treating a hypo.

And for users of the FreeStyle Libre 3, missed glucose readings could lead to undetected high or low blood glucose levels which could also result in delayed treatment.

Abbott has confirmed that they are working to address this issue and will tell people when it is resolved. They have also recommended that you delay upgrading to Android 13 OS until you receive more information from them.

Abbott has published a guide for people who are affected to read, which includes steps that can be taken to resolve the issue.



